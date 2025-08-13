Colorado Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 25 years of culture, community, connection

DENVER — The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, the largest dragon boat festival in the United States, and the premier Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultural celebration in the Rocky Mountain region, is celebrating its 25th Anniversary Festival Sept. 6-7, 2025 at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver.

While the date-shift comes by mandate from Denver Parks & Recreation (the event has historically been held in July), attendees can expect cooler temperatures and expanded programming as CDBF celebrates 25 years of cultural heritage, athletic competition and community impact.

“This is a celebration 25 years in the making,” says Sara Moore, executive director of Colorado Dragon Boat. “We are honoring our roots while embracing the future. This festival is not just about boats – it’s about building community and uplifting the stories and traditions of the AANHPI community here in Colorado and beyond. We invite everyone to come celebrate, connect and create lasting memories with us.”

What’s new at the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival in 2025:

Over 42 Dragon Boat Teams will race across Sloan’s Lake, including competitors just returning from winning gold medals at the 2025 World Dragon Boat Championships.

100+ marketplace vendors featuring AANHPI-, BIPOC- and women-owned businesses.

35+ food vendors serving a diverse mix of authentic Asian and global cuisines.

Live art demonstrations by six local AANHPI artists throughout the weekend.

Attendees can celebrate creativity and community voice through a brand-new Haiku Contest and the return of the Festival Poster Contest, a long-standing tradition of Colorado Dragon Boat Festival.

Dragonland returns with even more cultural, educational and family-friendly programming for kids of all ages.

Plus, guests will enjoy vibrant cultural performances, engaging community booths and a chance to give back through the Festival’s beverage program. Proceeds from Pepsi/water booths, MolsonCoors beer stands and cocktails/mocktails in the Spirit of the Dragon area support Colorado Dragon Boat and and other local nonprofits – and there’s even more to explore!

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is a free, family-friendly event hosted by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Colorado Dragon Boat. Donations are appreciated and directly support the festival and its sister programs throughout the year.

2025 COLORADO DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL DETAILS

When: Saturday, September 6, 2025 – 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sunday, September 7, 2025 – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PMRaces begin both days at 8:00 AM and run until dusk

Where: Sloan’s Lake Park (West Side) – 25th Ave. & Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: Free Admission(Donations encouraged to support Colorado Dragon Boat, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit)

Transportation:No on-site parking. Please walk, bike, rideshare, or use our free shuttle from Auraria Campus.

Who’s Invited:EVERYONE!

