Cherry Creek Arts Festival returns to Cherry Creek North

One of the largest, most competitive fine arts festivals in the United States returns to Cherry Creek North in Denver July 4-6. The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is the signature event of year-round art advocates CherryArts. The event is free and open to the public.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival is an award-winning celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts. This year’s festival features 260 nationally and internationally renowned artists, including 20 award winners returning from 2024, as well as five emerging artists. The weekend also features multiple performing artists, a Creation Station with children’s activities, and food and beverages, offering an interactive art experience for everyone.

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival was recently awarded the Gold Grand Pinnacle award for best festival by the International Festivals and Events Association, which recognizes “festivals and events that excel in balancing all key elements essential for a successful event.”

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is produced by CherryArts, a year-round nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide access to art experiences and support arts education in Colorado.

Highlights of the 2025 Festival include:

An exclusive sneak peek during Opening Night, Thursday, July 3 (tickets required)

An opportunity to meet and engage with 260 national and international artists, to hear their stories, and purchase original works of art

Student Art Buying Showcase on Saturday, July 5, in the Room & Board parking lot, when students from 24 Colorado schools purchase artwork to permanently display in their schools

The CCAF Art Auction benefiting arts education, featuring donated art from 90 juried artists exhibiting in the show; auction launches online June 30, continues onsite July 4-6 at the Art Auction Gallery at Room & Board, and ends the evening of July 6

Live music from 14 performing artists across genres at the Canvas Credit Union Main Stage, including a free performance featuring Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, July 5, at 8:30 p.m.

Cultural pop-up performances presented by UCHealth from around the world at 2nd and St. Paul at 5 p.m. each day

Family-friendly activities at Creation Station, including the Imagination Collaboration Mural and interactive art-making activities for kids

The Art of Food via a selection of unique and tasty culinary delights from some of Denver’s best restaurants and food trucks. Culinary booths are located on Fillmore between 1st and 3rd

The debut of five emerging artists supported by the CherryArts Emerging Artists program

Festival Dates & Hours:

Friday, July 4 — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; accessibility hour from 9 to 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 5 — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 6 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is located in Cherry Creek North, on 2nd Avenue from Clayton to Adams Street, and between 2nd and 3rd Avenues from Detroit to Adams Street.

Transportation:



There will be secure parking for bikes at the bike valet located on 2nd Avenue near Adams Street.

The Festival also encourages the use of public transportation with RTD. Visit www.rtd-denver.com/app/plan and enter “Cherry Creek North Shopping Center, East 1st Avenue, Denver” to find your best route.

The Cherry Creek Shopping Center offers $3 daytime parking and limited availability paid valet parking all weekend. All-day parking is available for $7 at the Whole Foods parking structure at 2nd Avenue and University Blvd., with proceeds benefiting CherryArts.

Other parking garages in Cherry Creek North: https://cherrycreeknorth.com/visiting-us/parking/garages.

To learn more about CherryArts, the art-focused nonprofit organization that produces the event and provides access to art experiences all year long, visit www.CherryArts.org.

