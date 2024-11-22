Catch the Glow in Estes Park this holiday season

Estes Park, the basecamp to Rocky Mountain National Park, is a year-round destination, but during the holiday season, things get extra magical. With family-friendly festivals, interactive experiences, dazzling performances and spectacular light displays, all set against a glorious mountain backdrop, it’s a wonderful place to spend a winter weekend in the Rockies. This year, a 36-foot Pixel Pine tree will be the centerpiece of the season, captivating visitors with its state-of-the-art light show choreographed to beloved holiday tunes, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that transforms Bond Park into a winter wonderland.

Estes Park’s 2024 Catch the Glow celebrations will also feature exciting events like the Snowman Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7, where families can embark on a snowman scavenger hunt and enjoy festive treats, and the Sweets Stroll Festival on Saturday, Dec. 21, offering free treats throughout downtown. Those visiting the Snowman Festival from 3-4 p.m. will have the chance to meet Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Amy Wadas as she emcees the festivities.

Here’s what’s in store for 2024:

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 23

The holiday season in Estes Park begins with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Bond Park. During opening night, families can meet Santa, enjoy holiday craft kits, take horse-drawn wagon rides, and warm up with hot chocolate and cookies. Mayor Gary Hall will flip the tree lighting switch at 5:30 p.m. All activities are free. New for 2024: This year’s Christmas tree in Bond Park is the only one of its kind in Colorado. It’s a 36-foot S4i® Pixel Pines™ tree that comes to life with hundreds of thousands of LED lights dancing in an animated light show set to holiday music. Every night during the season, visitors can enjoy this incredible celebration from 5-9 p.m.

Catch The Glow Parade

Friday, Nov. 29

The annual Catch the Glow Parade will brighten Estes Park at 5:30 p.m. on the day after Thanksgiving. Each year, as many as 20,000 people line Elkhorn Avenue to watch more than 40 custom floats, marching bands, fire trucks and other specialty vehicles make their way through downtown Estes Park. Old Saint Nick himself will make an appearance and bring generous amounts of joy and excitement to all.

Estes Park Holiday Wine Fest

Saturday, Nov. 30

Visitors can unwind and sip their way into the holiday spirit at the fifth annual Estes Park Holiday Wine Fest. The event showcases 15-20 wineries from Colorado alongside retail and holiday shops, various food options and complimentary selfies with Santa, plus activities for kids. Admission includes a wine glass, a wine tote and unlimited wine tastings (participants must be at least 21 years of age to consume alcohol).

Snowman Festival

Saturday, Dec. 7

More wintry, family-friendly activities take place in Bond Park during the Snowman Festival from noon-5 p.m. The Snowman Scavenger Hunt will kick things off, with participants exploring Estes Park to uncover snowmen hidden within various businesses; those who find all the snowmen, receive a free keepsake Snowman ornament for their tree. Guests can enjoy nostalgic carriage rides through a winter wonderland and watch skilled artisans turn blocks of ice into stunning masterpieces. Visitors can also rub shoulders with their favorite frozen princesses, and Santa himself will be making a special appearance. There will also be a selection of local libations and various food trucks.

Sunday Stroll with Savannah the Reindeer

Sunday, Dec. 8 / Sunday, Dec. 22

Want to meet a real, live reindeer? Make plans to visit Downtown Estes Park on Sunday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 22, from 12:00-2:00pm for a Sunday Stroll with Savannah the Reindeer. Savannah and Kris Kringle will stroll along Elkhorn, providing a magical holiday experience. Guests are encouraged to bring their own cameras for this free, fun photo opportunity. (Please, no dogs allowed near the Reindeer)

The Nutcracker Suite

Saturday, Dec. 14

The Nutcracker Suite will be thoughtfully curated to showcase favorite excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s classic fairy tale, all brought to life by the talents of Boulder Ballet at the Pavilion on The Stanley Hotel Campus.

A Classic Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 14

The Estes Park Chorale will present their annual Holiday Concert at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies. Classic Christmas and holiday tunes will be featured in this concert for the whole family.

Sweets Stroll Festival

Saturday, Dec. 21

The Sweets Stroll Festival offers a full day of family-friendly fun. Guests will experience the enchantment of Estes Park as they walk through a display of Catch the Glow Parade floats, take photos and feed the animals at the petting zoo (with reindeer, of course), take a ride down a giant inflatable slide and step into Santa's shoes on the reindeer ride. While there, visitors can indulge their sweet tooth and explore the charming downtown of Estes Park during the mouthwatering Sweets Stroll. Guests can pick up a free punch card at the Sweets Stroll Festival, and let it lead them to candy stores, ice cream shops, chocolatiers and bakers — each promising a different treat to punch off on the card. Those who collect five stamps will receive a prize back in Bond Park.

Chase The Glow 5K

Saturday, Dec. 21

Experience the Estes Park lights at this family-friendly Christmas run/walk. During the Chase of the Glow 5k, participants will follow a paved 5k route through all of Estes Park’s amazing holiday light displays, finishing in Bond Park, surrounded by the Christmas village. Participants can stay warm and cozy after the run with hot chocolate and Christmas cookies made by local artisans at Jubilations.

Estes Park Holiday Lights Driving Tour

Visitors can cruise through the holiday season by following this free, self-guided tour of festive decorations throughout Estes Park.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.