7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 10-12, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Colorado Black Arts Festival 🖌️

Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12, Colorado Black Arts Festival takes over the west end of City Park. This weekend-long evenet features live music, art and food that reflect the traditions of the African diaspora. For more information, click here. There will be over 80 local artists and Black-owned businesses. Entertainment will be ongoing across three stages with everything from traditional African drumming to jazz, hip-hop and R&B.

It's fun for the whole family with a Children’s Pavilion offering interactive experiences hosted by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Downtown Aurora Visual Arts and Art Garage.

2. Mess Fest 🫟

Another event for you and your kids — Children's Museum of Denver is hosting its first-ever sensory play experience from Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day of Mess Fest will vary.



Friday features Glorious Goo

Saturday is a Party with Paint

Sunday is all about Squishy Shaving Cream

The children's museum is looking out for parents too with a kids wash for a quick rinse before you put them back in the car and head home. More details can be found here.

3. French Fest at Fillmore Plaza 🇫🇷

At Filmore Plaza, Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12, you can travel to France without paying for an international plane ticket.

You can savor the French food, wine, art and vendors all in Cherry Creek North. Celebrate Bastille Day — the annual national day of France — all weekend long.

Details on the free event open to everyone, here. Hours vary each day.

4. Holistic Health Festival 🌸

The 51st annual Denver Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates the Japanese heritage and culture through live entertainment, food and drink, a marketplace, exhibits and demonstrations. It happens Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sakura Square in Denver.

Check out more info here.

5. Erie Balloon Festival 🎈

From Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12, Erie will host a free hot air balloon festival just west of Erie High School. You can watch the balloons inflate, take off and fly away early at 6 a.m. each morning. Then on Saturday night, there will be a special balloon glow with inflation and light show at 8 p.m.

Find out more here.

6. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live 🏎️

On Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live takes over Ball Arena. Watch never-before-seen stunts and meet Rhinomite — a new Rhino-themed truck.

Times vary each day. Learn more and get tickets here.

7. Denver Summit FC vs. Houston Dash ⚽️

Sunday, July 12, will be the last regular game that Denver Summit FC will play at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park before moving to their practice facility and temporary Centennial Stadium. Get tickets here.

Denver Summit FC Lindsey Heaps gets her Summit FC jersey, ready to lead the team on the field Lionel Bienvenu

BONUS —

Support more women's sports by coming out to watch the Denver Onyx Women's Elite Rugby team take on the Bay Breakers at Infinity Park. Find tickets here.