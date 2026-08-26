7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 28-30, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Experience one of Colorado's largest cultural celebrations at the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival returns to Sloan's Lake Park for a weekend of dragon boat racing, cultural performances, food, art and family-friendly activities. The festival celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures and features a bustling marketplace, live entertainment and a Taste of Asia Food Court. Be sure to visit the 360 Stage, where you may see Denver7’s Peter Choi or Danielle Kreutter introducing the entertainment. Festival admission is free. Parking can be challenging, so consider taking the free shuttle from the Auraria Campus. Learn more at www.cdbf.org.

2. Pull for a purpose at the Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull

Teams will gather at the United Airlines Hangar at Denver International Airport to pull a jet across the tarmac while also raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Colorado. Guests will enjoy family activities while cheering on competitors and waiting for their turn to pull the plane. Denver7’s Jayson Luber and Tyler Melito will emcee the event. Click here to learn more, register and donate.

3. Adopt a rubber duck at the Fort Collins Rotary Duck Race

Thousands of bright yellow rubber ducks will race through the lazy river at Fort Collins City Park Pool during this community fundraiser benefiting northern Colorado nonprofits. The event features food, entertainment, family activities and the chance for adopted ducks to win cash prizes for their supporters. Learn more and adopt a duck here.

4. Enjoy rodeos, rides and fair food at the Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair returns to Pueblo with rodeos, concerts, carnival rides, livestock exhibitions, competitions and all the fair food favorites visitors crave. One of Colorado's longest-running traditions, the State Fair offers entertainment for all ages throughout its 11-day run. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

5. Celebrate community and inclusion at the Aurora Pride Festival

The Aurora Pride Festival celebrates LGBTQ+ and Latino Pride with live entertainment, vendors, community resources and family-friendly activities. The free event brings together residents and visitors for a day of celebration, connection and culture in one of Colorado's most diverse communities. Learn more at www.AuroraPride.com.

6. Savor Colorado's culinary scene at the Denver Food + Wine Festival

The Denver Food + Wine Festival showcases some of Colorado's top chefs, restaurants, wineries and spirit producers through tastings, culinary experiences and signature events. Food lovers can sample dishes and beverages while supporting programs that benefit the state's restaurant industry. Visit www.DenverFoodAndWine.com for details and to purchase tickets.

7. Join the colorful fun at Tour de Fat

New Belgium Brewing’s Tour de Fat returns to Fort Collins with a day of bikes, costumes, music and community fun. The annual celebration includes a colorful bike parade, live entertainment and festivities that support local nonprofits. Learn more at www.newbelgium.com/events/tour-de-fat.

