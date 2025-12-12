Zelenskyy visits Ukraine's front line ahead of new rounds of peace talks

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the recently recaptured front line town of Kupiansk Friday to push back on the idea that it's only Moscow making military gains in eastern Ukraine.

The town has for months been an epicenter of fighting. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently claimed Ukrainian forces in the town were surrounded and offered to arrange their surrender. Kyiv, meanwhile, says its forces have now recaptured the town and several others nearby.

Zelenskyy's visit comes ahead of a trip to Paris by his delegation of negotiators this Saturday, where they will participate in the next rounds of talks between the US, Ukraine, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to try to see if there is a way forward for a proposed peace agreement.

In a new version of the agreement that Kyiv sent to Washington during the week, there are new suggestions of possible concessions that Ukraine would be willing to consider to advance a peace negotiation.

There is also the possibility of a meeting of coalition leaders early next week in the German capital of Berlin. UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, German Chancellor Freidrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump may all attend.