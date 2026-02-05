Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

While energy bills dip with Colorado's mild weather, LEAP program lead says don’t skip applying

Saving on your energy bill
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps Media
Five steps to save money heating your home during the colder fall and winter months.
Saving on your energy bill
Posted

DENVER — More mild weather is making its way through Colorado and we're not just feeling the impacts, but some of you may be seeing them too when you look at your electric bill.

In a statement to Denver7, Xcel Energy said a customer's total energy bill — that includes gas and electric — for the average residential home was about $5 lower in December 2025, compared to December 2024.

We're told those numbers are "driven by lower gas usage," according to Xcel.

That could also be why the state's Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is seeing less applications.

It's a federally funded program that helps eligible families pay a part of their winter home heating costs.

Maria Hopps, LEAP's program lead, still wants people to apply though.

"Even if they may not see an immediate need right now. If they think they are eligible, they should apply because that credit that we put on their bill will roll over to next year," Hopps said. "Who knows, we might get a big snowstorm or a freeze in September and then you would have at least gotten that credit that rolled over to help you with that bill."

Xcel doesn't yet have billing data available for January, but told Denver7, but expects to see similar results with that overall decrease on Colorado bills.

allie jennerjahn.png
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Allie Jennerjahn
Denver7’s Allie Jennerjahn covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on crime, corruption and ways to protect your family. If you’d like to get in touch with Allie, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities