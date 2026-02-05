While energy bills dip with Colorado's mild weather, LEAP program lead says don’t skip applying

DENVER — More mild weather is making its way through Colorado and we're not just feeling the impacts, but some of you may be seeing them too when you look at your electric bill.

In a statement to Denver7, Xcel Energy said a customer's total energy bill — that includes gas and electric — for the average residential home was about $5 lower in December 2025, compared to December 2024.

We're told those numbers are "driven by lower gas usage," according to Xcel.

That could also be why the state's Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is seeing less applications.

It's a federally funded program that helps eligible families pay a part of their winter home heating costs.

Maria Hopps, LEAP's program lead, still wants people to apply though.

"Even if they may not see an immediate need right now. If they think they are eligible, they should apply because that credit that we put on their bill will roll over to next year," Hopps said. "Who knows, we might get a big snowstorm or a freeze in September and then you would have at least gotten that credit that rolled over to help you with that bill."

Xcel doesn't yet have billing data available for January, but told Denver7, but expects to see similar results with that overall decrease on Colorado bills.