What does it take to operate a snowplow? Denver7 goes behind-the-scenes as DougCo prepares for winter weather

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Every year around this time, agencies across Colorado prepare for our next snow season. Douglas County Public Works opened their doors to Denver7 for a snow fighter demo and simulator experience, to demonstrate what it takes to operate a snowplow.

The training course is set up to mimic scenarios on the city streets, using cones as obstacles. A snowplow simulator is also on site to give drivers a realistic way to practice plowing in the snow.

Denver7

During our visit, assistant Director of Public Works of Douglas County, Dan Roberts, told Denver7 staff members are trained to operate 76 plows. All new operators go through simulator training, but some of the staff have over 40 years of experience. These drivers are ready to tackle whatever type of storm mother nature brings.

Depending on the amount and duration of snow, the moisture content, wind velocity and outdoor temperature, plows are equipped to deploy magnesium chloride, a salt and sand blend, and/or ice slicers. During the 2023-2024 season, 447,500 gallons of magnesium chloride were used to keep ice from building up on the 3,800 miles of roadway maintained by the county.

“Because Douglas County is such a big county and because we’re diverse geographically in each part of the county, crews respond as needed for the type of snow that’s occurring in that area,” Roberts said.

Last season, 18,000 total hours were worked by staff to remove snow during 17 different weather events.

Denver7

"I have a huge, dedicated staff here in Douglas County. It’s a tough job working for public works on snow. You have to get up in the middle of the night and go to work, leave it up to your spouse to take care of the kids and shovel the driveway, often working a 12 hour shift often for a full week,” Roberts said.

It’s a tough job to operate the large plows, which Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber found out first hand.

After driving through the training course, he said — while sitting in the driver’s seat — that "there’s a lot to know and a lot to think about when you’re sitting here."

"Trying to worry about it snowing like crazy, clearing the road, people in front of you, people beside you and then you’ve gotta navigate all this stuff on the dashboard. That’s tricky,” he said.

No two snow removal plans are identical. Douglas County tells Denver7 their primary focus is always on public safety. They continue to conduct equipment calibration, testing and training for drivers, to be ready for the next time snow is in the forecast.