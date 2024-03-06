The mix of 'false spring' and winter whiplash in Denver

DENVER — Here we are a couple of weeks away from the official start of spring but it feels like we've already arrived.

Just take a look at the temperature trends we have seen in Denver throughout February: Daytime high temperatures reached 69 degrees at one point. And overnight lows dipped as low as 15 degrees.

Overall, the average high temperature in February is about 3 degrees above what we normally see this time of year in Denver. As far as snowfall, Denver is about an inch above normal in February. Typically, Denver gets about 1.25 inches of snow in the month.

While summer-lovers may enjoy this unseasonable weather, don't get too comfy, rain and possibly snow is heading our way Thursday night into early Friday. Denver’s potential snow totals by Friday afternoon could range between 2 and 4 inches

March is considered Colorado's snowiest month. Denver usually sees around 8.8 inches of snow throughout the month.

“The month of March is a very active one in Colorado, as we start to transition into springtime, Denver and the plains can get big snowstorms. Obviously, the mountains do as well,” said Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson.

Here are the top five snowiest Marches on record:



March 2003: 35.2 inches

March 1944: 32.5 inches

March 1891: 31.3 inches

March 1983: 30.5 inches

March 1961: 29.2 inches

March has also seen plenty of large snowstorms, such as:

March 17-19, 2003: 31.8 inches

March 13-14, 2001: 27.1 inches

March 5-6, 1983: 18.7 inches

March 20-22, 1944: 18.5 inches

March 31-April 1, 1891: 18 inches

"Right now, climate signals are really, really strong later in the spring," said Meteorologist Jennifer Stark with NWS Boulder. "For March though, we do have a climate signal that shows maybe above normal precipitation chances are favored in March. And me personally, I'll take the snow because that helps us with our water supply and helps prevent fire chances as we go through the spring and into the summer months. But later in the spring, the climate signals are not really indicative of any particular trend with above normal or below normal. precipitation. It's more equal chances."

Wondering when the last snow will fall on Denver for the season? It could be a while. The latest date of the season that snow fell in Denver was on June 2, 1951.