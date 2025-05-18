No injuries, deaths after four tornadoes sweep through Colorado's eastern plains Sunday

DENVER — No one was injured and there were no reports of deaths after dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed on Colorado's eastern plains as four tornadoes swept through the area Sunday afternoon.

Tornadoes were seen in at least three Colorado counties, but damage appeared to be sustained in only Adams County, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Elbert County officials said at least 19 homes were damaged or destroyed near the town of Elizabeth.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said 17 structures were damaged or destroyed, six of which were homes. Power was out in the area and was no estimated time of when electricity would be restored.

A National Weather Service official in Boulder told Denver7 tornadoes were reported in Manila Village, near Arapahoe Park and two were reported in the Town of Bennett.

Adams County authorities initially confirmed that at least 10 houses were damaged or lost in and around Bennett as a tornado "touched down at least three times" near the town.

Two areas of damage in Adams County appeared to be near N Harback Rd & E 38th Ave and E 64th and Hwy 79.

Authorities said there was no significant damage to homes in Arapahoe County. As of 7:50 p.m. Sunday, CORE Electric Cooperative reported 90 customers without power in the Bennett area as crews work to replace at least 30 broken power poles and downed wires.



The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, emergency management, and other resources are checking parts of the county for damage.

They ask anyone seeking information or assistance to visit the Bennett Recreation Center at 455 S. 1st Street in Bennett.

Power outages have also been reported in Elbert County as firefighters from the Elizabeth Fire Protection District move into areas hit hard by the severe weather to assist residents and assess the damage.



The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for some Denver metro counties and parts of the Eastern Plains beginning around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Warnings were issued for parts of Arapahoe and Adams counties after radar showed potential for severe weather, including tornadoes.

Those warnings were downgraded to a tornado watch for northeastern Colorado until 8 p.m.

However, a tornado warning for northeastern Adams and southwestern Morgan counties continued until 2:45 p.m.

A Denver7 viewer, Ernie Nelson, captured a photo of a possible tornado near the Weld County town of Keenesburg.

