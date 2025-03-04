Near hurricane-force winds recorded at DIA overnight

DENVER — The howling wind gusts you heard Monday night reached speeds of up to 58 mph at Denver International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

No significant damage was reported. However, thousands in the Denver metro area lost power Monday night, and several flights into DIA were diverted.

While the winds have calmed down along the Front Range Tuesday, the I-70 corridor east of Denver is different.

The Eastern Plains is under a high wind warning as gusts up to 75 mph continue to batter the area.

It'll be mostly sunny on Wednesday, with high temperatures in Denver's low to mid 50s.

Another system will bring more rain and snow to the state Thursday evening into Friday, with cooler temperatures accumulating snowfall possible.

