Live updates: Winter storm warning issued for metro Denver, foothills, along Palmer Divide

Snow in Denver Curtis Park neighborhood 12-28-22
Jace Larson
Posted at 9:11 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 23:48:07-05

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Denver metro area, the foothills and along the Palmer Divide, the National Weather Service office in Boulder announced.

Heavy and wet snow will fall across much of the area, with possible snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour through the overnight hours.

Slick and snow-covered roads will affect your commute Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We're keeping an eye on road and weather conditions as this storm moves out of Colorado. Check out our live blog below for the latest.

9:35 p.m. | OUTAGES | Roughly 32 outages are affecting 22,545 customers across metro Denver, according to Xcel. To view Xcel's outage map, click here.

Xcel outages 935p 12-28-22

9:35 p.m. | ACCIDENT ALERT | Several law enforcement agencies are on accident alert due to weather conditions. The following communities are under an accident alert as of 9:35 p.m.:

  • Wheat Ridge
  • Pitken County
  • City and County of Broomfield
  • Gilpin
  • Thornton
  • Boulder
  • Jefferson County
  • Douglas County
  • Castle Rock
  • Clear Creek County

9:05 p.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Stuck vehicles are impacting several major roadways across the state, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Impacted roads include:

  • Eastbound Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill (milemarker 244)
  • Westbound I-70 at Mt. Vernon Canyon (milemarkers 259-254)
  • U.S. 6 at Clear Creek Canyon
  • Colo. 119 US to Blackhauck
  • U.S. 285 between Morrison and Pine Junction

CSP is urging drivers to stay off the roads or delay their travels as long as possible.

