Rain develops in Denver this afternoon and will turn to snow tonight

DENVER — Another storm is now moving in to Colorado and we're in for another round of snow to round out 2022.

READ MORE: Parts of Colorado could see up to 2 feet of snow with incoming system, strong winds for eastern plains

Wednesday will be cooler in the Denver metro area, with a high around 48 degrees by early afternoon. Rain showers will develop after lunch and this rain will switch to snow tonight.

On Wednesday night and early Thursday there will likely be a burst of snow along the I-25 Corridor. We'll likely see around 2 to 4 inches near Denver, with around 3 to 6 inches south and west of Denver.

Skies will clear on Thursday with highs in the 30s. Friday will be cool and dry with highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase on Saturday with more snow developing in the mountains.

New Year's Day will be mild, with more mountain snow and a chance for snow in Denver and across the eastern plains. Light snow or flurries are expected next Monday and the weather will stay chilly and unsettled.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.