Live updates: Dicey drive in Denver as snow is bogging down smaller vehicles

Road conditions across the Denver metro area greatly depend on where you are. Heavy and wet snow fell overnight across much of the area reaching snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour.

Slick and snow-covered roads will affect your commute this morning with smaller vehicles getting bogged down into the snow. A Winter storm warning has been cancelled from Denver northward, said the National Weather Service. Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber is tracking the latest road conditions streaming on our live news feed here.

We're keeping an eye on road and weather conditions as this storm moves out of Colorado. Check out our live blog below for the latest.

8:34 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Highway 58 eastbound to the I-70 flyover "is a sheet of ice," according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The highway is shut down.

Hello winter our old friend! Highway 58 EB to I-70 flyover is a sheet of ice. Lots of semis stranded. It’s now shutdown. Be advised🥶 pic.twitter.com/ENmECEd2Dz — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 29, 2022

8:04 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | A look at several crashes impacting travel this morning.

These are the crashes on SB 25 at 38th and NB 25 under 58th. Still slick even though it looks wet. pic.twitter.com/Ai7oyKfMPo — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) December 29, 2022

8 a.m. | DIA MISERY | There are 291 cancellations and 59 delays at Denver International Airport. Most of those cancelled flights are Southwest Airlines.

8 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | The following roads are closed statewide due to the adverse weather conditions:

US-36 both directions Last Chance to Kansas Border (mile 135-224)

US-285 southbound Morrison Road (mile 248)

CO-71 both directions Brush to Limon (mile 174-103)

CO-86 both directions from Kiowa to I-70 (mile 24-59)

7:58 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Southbound I-25 after I-70 across the right side shows a crash in the area, according to CDOT cameras.

And yet another huge crash... SB 25 after I-70 across the right side of the interstate. pic.twitter.com/X34bIwlUiw — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) December 29, 2022

7:56 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Highway 285 southbound is open west of C-470.

7:51 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | I-70 is back open east of Denver to the Kansas border, from E-470 to Burlington, CO.

I-70 is OPEN east of Denver to Kansas!! pic.twitter.com/U6uyQnZfRw — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) December 29, 2022

7:40 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Many of the earlier big highway wrecks have cleared including on westbound I-76 after 136th and NB I-25 at 120th.

7:23 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | US 6 Loveland Pass is now open westbound between I-70 and Montezuma

7:03 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Northbound I-25 is temporarily closed at 120th due to an upright truck on the interstate.

NB 25 temporarily closed at 120th to upright this rolled truck from the interstate. pic.twitter.com/jn45rZiEEK — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) December 29, 2022

7:02 a.m. | RTD UPDATE | Cancellations continue for several RTD lines, the latest on the H and E lines. Here's how you can can check alerts.

7 a.m. | POWER OUTAGES | Xcel Energy is reporting 5,086 customers are without power as of 7 a.m. CORE Electric reports 4 customers without power and Poudre Valley REA reports 169 customers without power in the Niwot area.

6:27 a.m. | LATEST CRASHES | Accidents reported in the metro at: WB I-76 after 136th WB 470 at Lucent. SB 225 at Alameda. Crashes also reported SB 25 before 20th St downtown Denver. WB Hwy 36 near the mall.

6:05 a.m. | SNOWFALL TOTALS | Heavy snow fell across Denver metro overnight and we picked up between 5 to 8 inches of snow. Here's a look at early snowfall totals across Colorado.

Denver7

5:45 a.m. | RTD UPDATE | Expect bus and rail delays due to the weather, RTD warns. Here's how you can can check alerts.

5:25 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Drivers beware: Plowed snow is making it difficult to exit main lanes to side roads across Denver, traffic expert Jayson Luber warns. There are three drivers caught in that predicament on SB 25 at Orchard.

Just a few of the many drivers I saw stuck in piles of plowed snow. This is NB 25 at Arapahoe. pic.twitter.com/lInHr1ZZ3t — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) December 29, 2022

5:15 a.m. | CDOT WARNING | CDOT is advising travelers to delay their morning commute or telework, if possible on Thursday in the Denver region, along the Front Range and the I-70 mountain corridor due to heavy wet snow impacting roads overnight.

"Driving conditions are treacherous. While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick. Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well."

If you must go out, please make sure to have the appropriate tires for the weather, take it slow, leave plenty of following distance and stay safely behind the plows, CDOT says.

5:06 a.m. | WEATHER UPDATE| Winter storm warning has been cancelled from Denver northward. A Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. for the Fort Morgan area.

4:45 a.m. | DENVER ROADS | Heavy, wet snow is bogging down smaller vehicles around the metro. Expect different road conditions depending on your location this morning. Live traffic, weather and road conditions streaming on Denver7

Dicey conditions on Denver roads this morning

4:25 a.m. | FORECAST UPDATE | The snow is moving east but the damage has been done, says Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. It's one of those days to expect Lots of melting and wet/slushy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 30s in the metro with another chance of snow on New Year’s Day.

4:05 a.m. | POWER OUTAGES | Excel Energy reports 151 outage orders affecting 5,496 customers

3:15 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURES | A latest list of Colorado roads closed due to the weather

I-70 both directions Denver to Burlington (mile 292-437)

US-6 both directions Clear Creek Canyon (mile 260-271)

US-40/287 both directions Limon to Kit Carson (mile 444-386)

US-36 both directions Last Chance to Kansas Border (mile 135-224)

US-24 both directions from Calhan to Limon (mile 339-376)

CO-86 both directions from Kiowa to I-70 (mile 24-59)

CO-119 northbound US-6 to Black Hawk (mile 0.5-7)

US-6 Loveland Pass EB (mile 220-229)



Check road conditions across the state on this map.

2:30 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Hwy 40 at Kit Carson to Limon

2:00 a.m. | SNOW UPDATE | National Weather Service in Boulder says the snow is ending west to east over Boulder, western parts of Denver.

1:40 a.m. | CONDITIONS UPDATE | A look at conditions along Hampden & Sheridan in Denver earlier this morning.

A look at conditions along Hampden & Sheridan in Denver earlier this morning. 📹 Martha J Perez pic.twitter.com/aBS9D5oY3f — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) December 29, 2022

Wednesday

10:49 p.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Westbound I-70 at Federal Boulevard is closed due to multiple stalled vehicles, according to the Denver Police Department. Drivers are asked to stay off the roads tonight as much as possible.

10:30 p.m. | OUTAGES | Roughly 126 outages are affecting 6,791 Xcel customers across Denver metro. To view Xcel's outage map, click here.

Xcel Energy

10:00 p.m. | OUTAGES | Roughly 76 outages are affecting 22,684 Xcel customers across metro Denver. To view Xcel's outage mclick here.here.

Xcel Energy

9:35 p.m. | OUTAGES | Roughly 32 outages are affecting 22,545 customers across metro Denver, according to Xcel. To view Xcel's outage map, click here.

Xcel

9:35 p.m. | ACCIDENT ALERT | Several law enforcement agencies are on accident alert due to weather conditions. The following communities are under an accident alert as of 9:35 p.m.:



Wheat Ridge

Pitken County

City and County of Broomfield

Gilpin

Thornton

Boulder

Jefferson County

Douglas County

Castle Rock

Clear Creek County

9:05 p.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Stuck vehicles are impacting several major roadways across the state, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Impacted roads include:



Eastbound Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill (milemarker 244)

Westbound I-70 at Mt. Vernon Canyon (milemarkers 259-254)

U.S. 6 at Clear Creek Canyon

Colo. 119 US to Blackhauck

U.S. 285 between Morrison and Pine Junction

CSP is urging drivers to stay off the roads or delay their travels as long as possible.