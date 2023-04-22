Live blog: Spring storm brings cold, snow to Colorado for the weekend

A spring storm is bringing cold and snow to Colorado for the first-half of this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern mountains through 9 a.m. Saturday for 4 to 8 inches of snow. A mix of rain and snow will develop for Denver and the I-25 corridor Friday evening and continue through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations for lower elevations should be light, but we could see around 1 to 3 inches across portions of the metro area.

Temperatures will stay chilly on Saturday with nighttime lows in the 20s to low 30s on the plains and teens to low 20s in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and in the mountains. Readings will only climb into the 30s.

8:45 p.m. | TRAFFIC | Eastbound US 6 is closed between Mile Point 222 and I-70 (three to 10 miles east of Keystone) due to weather conditions, according to CDOT.

8:45 p.m. | TRAFFIC | Eastbound I-70 is closed between CO 9 and Silverthorne due to weather conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.