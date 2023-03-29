High fire danger for Denver metro, much of eastern Colorado Thursday, National Weather Service says

DENVER – Very dry and windy conditions will lead to critical high fire danger Thursday for the Denver metro and parts of eastern Colorado, forecasters with the National Weather Service warned Wednesday.

A red flag warning will be in effect from 11 am. through 8 p.m. Thursday for portions of the Denver metro, Palmer Divide, as well as portions of the east and south plains through Lincoln County. The forecast calls for southwest winds between 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph and a relative humidity as low as 8%.

National Weather Service in Boulder

In other words, it’s going to be very windy and very dry – conditions that “will be favorable for rapid fire spread” and which can contribute to extreme fire behavior, forecasters said.

“While the higher terrain will still have snow cover by that time, much of the plains especially east and south of the Palmer Divide will not and critical fire weather conditions are likely,” NWS officials wrote in their latest forecast discussion.

The takeaway? Avoid any outdoor burning that may produce sparks.

A high wind watch will also go into effect Thursday, though until the later hours of the day and will last through Thursday evening, officials said. It will affect the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, as well as central and eastern Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca counties.

Southwest winds between 30 to 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph are possible under that watch, forecasters said, warning damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are possible.

“Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile and light weight vehicles,” they wrote.

Spring time in the Rockies comes with fire and ice! A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from noon Thursday to Noon Friday. Strong gusty winds and dry conditions are expected on Thursday therefore, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect Thursday at 11 AM to 8PM. #Cowx pic.twitter.com/B3qU7V4oJZ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 29, 2023

And because it’s springtime in the Rockies, those in the high country should prepare for wintry conditions as a winter weather advisory goes into effect from noon Thursday to noon Friday.

If you’re traveling to the high country, particularly to Vail and Aspen, you should expect snow-covered roads and wind that could gust up 50 mph, making for reduced visibility and difficult travel, according t the NWS.

Mountain snowfall should mainly be in the 4-to-8-inch range, according to Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

There will be some rain and snow showers on Friday for lower elevations, but amounts will be light, Hidalgo said. Highs on Friday will drop back to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Milder weather will return for the first weekend of April with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 60s. The next chance for rain and snow will arrive next Monday and Tuesday.