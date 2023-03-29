A mild spring day across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Some dry and quiet weather has returned to Colorado and it will be a pretty pleasant spring day.

Today will be a warmer day for most areas, but there will be a push of colder air that will slip into northeast Colorado. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s around Sterling and Julesburg and only reach the low to mid 40s from Fort Morgan to Greeley to Fort Collins. Denver and the suburbs to the south and west will hit the low to mid 50s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be a windy and warmer day ahead of the next approaching cold front. Denver and the eastern plains will be windy and dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Southeastern Colorado will be in the low to mid 70s with strong southwest winds and high fire danger.

Rain and snow will develop in western Colorado by Thursday afternoon as the cold front moves in from Utah. This storm will be a fast mover, so there will be some periods of heavy snow in the mountains, but the storm will not last long Thursday night and early Friday. Mountain snowfall should mainly be in the 4 to 8 inch range.

Fast moving cold fronts generally do not bring much moisture to Denver or the eastern plains as the storm races through too quickly. There will be some rain and snow showers on Friday for lower elevations, but amounts will be light. The main impact from the cold front will be strong, gusty winds from the northwest and cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will drop back to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Milder weather will return for the first weekend of April with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 60s. The next chance for rain and snow will arrive next Monday and Tuesday.

