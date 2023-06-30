Here’s where the craziest flooding happened around the Denver metro Thursday

DENVER – It was another wild day of severe weather across the Denver metro as thunderstorms moved through the area Thursday, bringing hail, rain and a lot of flooding to city roadways, including area interstates.

Check out some of the flooding that occurred Thursday:

33rd and Irving:

Vinnie Baca captured this strange-looking flooding at 33rd and Irving in Denver earlier today. It certainly looks like, I don’t know… an ice lake of some sort?!

Flooding at 33rd and Irving Street in Denver

44th and Sheridan:

The hail was flowing like fine wine at your cousin’s wedding last year at 44th and Sheridan in Denver, as seen by Denver Post reporter Elise Schmelzer.

Flooding at 44th and Sheridan in Denver

West Colfax in Denver:

You may think you want to see a movie, but what happens when you become the star of your of short film? This is what Shane Wright captured across from the Alamo Drafthouse in Denver.

Flooding on West Colfax in Denver

Colfax Ave. and Sheridan Blvd.:

This is certainly a Denver we’re not used to seeing. Well, I take that back. We are used to seeing it like this when it snows, but generally the snow doesn’t flow like a river (like the hail does here, in this video captured by Eric Scott.

Flooding on Colfax Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. in Denver

16th and Wazee:

You probably do not want to be walking across this alleyway near 16th and Wazee in downtown Denver. Pat Kelly Fischer kept a good steady hand for the shot!

Flooding on 16th St and Wazee in Denver

29th and Federal Blvd.:

A section of the road turned into a river at 29th and Federal Blvd. in Denver, as seen by Ryan Dipietro. See for yourself!

Flooding at 29th and Federal in Denver

