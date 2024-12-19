Get a wind of this! These were top wind gust speeds across the foothills, Front Range Wednesday night

Watch Now
If you’re in bed at 8:30 p.m. like me, perhaps you didn’t notice, but boy, was it windy Wednesday night
All of Clear Creek County experienced a power outage Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
top wind gust speeds across the foothills front range_dec 19 2024.png
DENVER — If you were up late Wednesday night you may or may not have noticed that it was very windy. People in Clear Creek certainly noticed though, since those wind gusts likely knocked out power to around 5,000 customers.

The National Weather Service in Boulder earlier Thursday tallied those wind reports, and some of the top wind gusts speed are impressive.

“High winds rocked parts of the Front Range Mountains and Foothills last night, topping 80 mph in several locations and as high as 102 mph at one location in the foothills of Boulder County!” read a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the weather service.

Check out the totals from the National Weather Service in the graphic below:

high wind reports_nws_dec 19 2024.png

Schools and government offices in Clear Creek County were closed Thursday due to a countywide outage likely caused by wind gusts of up to 67 mph or stronger.

All homes, businesses, schools and government offices were impacted, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told residents earlier Thursday to expect delays and closures in the area, including Idaho Springs, Silver Plume, Russell Gulch, Empire, Dumont, Lawson, Georgetown and Central City.

