Denver's 2nd biggest snowstorm ever: Remembering the blizzard that crippled Denver for days

DENVER — If you’ve lived in Denver for more than 20 years, then we’re sure you’ll remember March 17, 2003.
It was the cold and bitter start to what would become the second biggest snowstorm ever to hit Denver.
Over the course of a couple of days, a blizzard pounded Colorado dumping 3 feet of snow in Denver and more than 7 feet in the foothills, according to the National Weather Service.
From March 17-19, 2003, there were building collapses and traffic was completely shut down as Colorado roads and interstates were completely shut down for days.
Denver International Airport was shut down stranding 4,000 passengers, the NWS reported. The familiar tent roof at the airport was damaged forcing an evacuation of the main building at DIA.
Officially at the old reporting site at Stapleton International Airport, 31.8 inches of snow fell. Other snow reports included 87.5 inches at Rollinsville in Gilpin County, 77.5" in Winter Park, 50.0" near Golden and 40.3" in Aurora. Check out this full list of snow totals from the March 2003 blizzard.
On a positive note, the historic blizzard broke 19 straight months of below average precipitation in Denver, the NWS recorded.
In case you didn’t know, records show March is normally the snowiest month of the season in Denver.
Here’s a look at the biggest snow storms to hit Denver.
|1. 45.7 inches
|Dec 1-5, 1913
|2. 31.8 inches
|Mar 17-19, 2003
|3. 30.4 inches
|Nov 2-4, 1946
|4. 23.8 inches
|Dec 24, 1982
|5. 23.0 inches
|Apr 23, 1885
|6. 22.7 inches
|Oct 20-23, 1906
|7. 21.9 inches
|Oct 24-25, 1997
|8. 21.5 inches
|Nov 26-27, 1983
|9. 20.7 inches
|Dec 20-21, 2006
|10. 19.3 inches
|Jan 29-31, 1883
|11. 19.0 inches
|Apr 24-25, 1935
|12. 18.7 inches
|Mar 5-6, 1983
|13. 18.5 inches
|Mar 20-22, 1944
|14. 18.2 inches
|Apr 17-19, 1920
|15. 18.0 inches
|Apr 19-20, 1907
|16. 18.0 inches
|Mar 31-Apr 1, 1891
|17. 17.7 inches
|Nov 19-21, 1979
|18. 17.3 inches
|Apr 2, 1957
|19. 16.9 inches
|Mar 20-21, 1952
|20. 16.8 inches
|Apr 20-22, 1933
|21. 16.5 inches
|Sep 26-28, 1936
|22. 16.0 inches
|Oct 3-5, 1969
|23. 15.9 inches
|Feb 2-4, 2012
|24. 15.8 inches
|Apr 26-27, 1972