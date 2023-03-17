Watch Now
Denver's 2nd biggest snowstorm ever: Remembering the blizzard that crippled Denver for days

From March 17-19, 2003, there were building collapses and traffic was completely shut down as Colorado roads and interstates were completely shut down for days.
Posted: 7:10 AM, Mar 17, 2023
Updated: 2023-03-17 09:22:31-04
DENVER — If you’ve lived in Denver for more than 20 years, then we’re sure you’ll remember March 17, 2003.

It was the cold and bitter start to what would become the second biggest snowstorm ever to hit Denver.

Over the course of a couple of days, a blizzard pounded Colorado dumping 3 feet of snow in Denver and more than 7 feet in the foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

From March 17-19, 2003, there were building collapses and traffic was completely shut down as Colorado roads and interstates were completely shut down for days.

Denver International Airport was shut down stranding 4,000 passengers, the NWS reported. The familiar tent roof at the airport was damaged forcing an evacuation of the main building at DIA.

Officially at the old reporting site at Stapleton International Airport, 31.8 inches of snow fell. Other snow reports included 87.5 inches at Rollinsville in Gilpin County, 77.5" in Winter Park, 50.0" near Golden and 40.3" in Aurora. Check out this full list of snow totals from the March 2003 blizzard.

COLO STATE CAPITOL CROSS COUNTRY SKIERS
Cross country skiers use Sherman Street in Denver as their path toward the Colorado state Capitol, Wednesday, March 19, 2003, after a late winter storm dumped more than two feet of snow on the city. Denver's worst blizzard in at least two decades shut down the city for a second day and closed one of the nation's busiest airports, stranding thousands of passengers and ripping the terminal's tent-like roof. Even letter carriers stayed home. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

On a positive note, the historic blizzard broke 19 straight months of below average precipitation in Denver, the NWS recorded.

In case you didn’t know, records show March is normally the snowiest month of the season in Denver.

Here’s a look at the biggest snow storms to hit Denver.

1. 45.7 inchesDec 1-5, 1913
2. 31.8 inchesMar 17-19, 2003
3. 30.4 inchesNov 2-4, 1946
4. 23.8 inchesDec 24, 1982
5. 23.0 inchesApr 23, 1885
6. 22.7 inchesOct 20-23, 1906
7. 21.9 inchesOct 24-25, 1997
8. 21.5 inchesNov 26-27, 1983
9. 20.7 inchesDec 20-21, 2006
10. 19.3 inchesJan 29-31, 1883
11. 19.0 inchesApr 24-25, 1935
12. 18.7 inchesMar 5-6, 1983
13. 18.5 inchesMar 20-22, 1944
14. 18.2 inchesApr 17-19, 1920
15. 18.0 inchesApr 19-20, 1907
16. 18.0 inchesMar 31-Apr 1, 1891
17. 17.7 inchesNov 19-21, 1979
18. 17.3 inchesApr 2, 1957
19. 16.9 inchesMar 20-21, 1952
20. 16.8 inchesApr 20-22, 1933
21. 16.5 inchesSep 26-28, 1936
22. 16.0 inchesOct 3-5, 1969
23. 15.9 inchesFeb 2-4, 2012
24. 15.8 inchesApr 26-27, 1972
2003 rewind: Blizzard cripples Denver for days
2003 blizzard.jpg
A Denver7 satellite truck buried in the 2003 blizzard near Idaho Springs.

