Denver's 2nd biggest snowstorm ever: Remembering the blizzard that crippled Denver for days

DENVER — If you’ve lived in Denver for more than 20 years, then we’re sure you’ll remember March 17, 2003.

It was the cold and bitter start to what would become the second biggest snowstorm ever to hit Denver.

Over the course of a couple of days, a blizzard pounded Colorado dumping 3 feet of snow in Denver and more than 7 feet in the foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

From March 17-19, 2003, there were building collapses and traffic was completely shut down as Colorado roads and interstates were completely shut down for days.

Denver International Airport was shut down stranding 4,000 passengers, the NWS reported. The familiar tent roof at the airport was damaged forcing an evacuation of the main building at DIA.

Officially at the old reporting site at Stapleton International Airport, 31.8 inches of snow fell. Other snow reports included 87.5 inches at Rollinsville in Gilpin County, 77.5" in Winter Park, 50.0" near Golden and 40.3" in Aurora. Check out this full list of snow totals from the March 2003 blizzard.

DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP Cross country skiers use Sherman Street in Denver as their path toward the Colorado state Capitol, Wednesday, March 19, 2003, after a late winter storm dumped more than two feet of snow on the city. Denver's worst blizzard in at least two decades shut down the city for a second day and closed one of the nation's busiest airports, stranding thousands of passengers and ripping the terminal's tent-like roof. Even letter carriers stayed home. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

On a positive note, the historic blizzard broke 19 straight months of below average precipitation in Denver, the NWS recorded.

In case you didn’t know, records show March is normally the snowiest month of the season in Denver.

Here’s a look at the biggest snow storms to hit Denver.

1. 45.7 inches Dec 1-5, 1913 2. 31.8 inches Mar 17-19, 2003 3. 30.4 inches Nov 2-4, 1946 4. 23.8 inches Dec 24, 1982 5. 23.0 inches Apr 23, 1885 6. 22.7 inches Oct 20-23, 1906 7. 21.9 inches Oct 24-25, 1997 8. 21.5 inches Nov 26-27, 1983 9. 20.7 inches Dec 20-21, 2006 10. 19.3 inches Jan 29-31, 1883 11. 19.0 inches Apr 24-25, 1935 12. 18.7 inches Mar 5-6, 1983 13. 18.5 inches Mar 20-22, 1944 14. 18.2 inches Apr 17-19, 1920 15. 18.0 inches Apr 19-20, 1907 16. 18.0 inches Mar 31-Apr 1, 1891 17. 17.7 inches Nov 19-21, 1979 18. 17.3 inches Apr 2, 1957 19. 16.9 inches Mar 20-21, 1952 20. 16.8 inches Apr 20-22, 1933 21. 16.5 inches Sep 26-28, 1936 22. 16.0 inches Oct 3-5, 1969 23. 15.9 inches Feb 2-4, 2012 24. 15.8 inches Apr 26-27, 1972

2003 rewind: Blizzard cripples Denver for days

Mitch Jelniker / Former Denver7 anchor A Denver7 satellite truck buried in the 2003 blizzard near Idaho Springs.