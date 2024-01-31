Denver weather: Here's what a typical February looks like

DENVER — February in Denver is typically a dry month but it can get cold, bitter cold.

February is the fourth snowiest month in Denver with a little over 7 inches falling on average. February also seems to produce fewer big snowstorms. In fact, there have been no February storms included in Denver’s top 20 heaviest snowfalls going back to 1882, according to the National Weather Service.

The snowiest February occurred in 2015 when 22.4 inches were recorded during the month in Denver. The least snowiest February in Denver was in 2009 when no significant snowfall was recorded.

With a median high temperature of 49 degrees, February is historically the third coldest month behind December and January. However, recent cold snaps have frequently occurred in February.

February weather outlook

The daily high temperatures rarely falls below 31 degrees or exceeds 66 degrees.

The coldest February in Denver occurred in 1899 when the average for the month never made it above 18 degrees. The warmest February occurred in 1954 with an average high of 43.7 degrees.

Colorado is moving into February with a decent amount of snowpack but degrading drought conditions.

Statewide, snowpack was at 87% of median levels on Wednesday, with the heaviest region, the Colorado Headwaters River Basin, seeing the most snow. Drought conditions are non-existent in large swaths of eastern and central Colorado. However, moderate drought conditions persist on the Western Slope.

