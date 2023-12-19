Watch Now
Denver ties 106-year-old record high for Dec. 19, NWS says

Denver officially reached 67 degrees at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday
Typically, Denver sees a high of 43 degrees this time of year. Expect 60s Tuesday afternoon on the plains and 40s in the mountains.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 19, 2023
DENVER — If you haven’t finished decorating the outside of your home for Christmas or if you just want to chill in the sun, today might be when you’ll want to do it of all days.

That’s because the Denver metro area has reached a high of 67 degrees for Dec. 19 — tying a 106-year-old record first set in 1917, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Typically, Denver sees a high of 43 degrees this time of year, according to Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. This Tuesday though? Well, we still may have a chance of breaking the record.

The National Weather Service said earlier Tuesday temps. would be between 65-67 degrees for the Denver area.

The warmer than normal and dry conditions will stick around through the end of the week, Hidalgo said Tuesday morning, and a system is on its way that could bring us a chance of snow arriving just in time for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day!

Colorado white Christmas: Breaking down Denver's chance for snow on the holiday

