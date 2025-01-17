Denver prepares cold weather shelters, resources ahead of forecasted frigid temperatures

DENVER — Ahead of forecasted frigid temperatures, the City of Denver's Department of Housing and Stability is extending its severe weather shelter activation through the end of January. It is also adding an additional shelter location.

At the Volunteers of America Sinton's Sanctuary, officials are extending their cold weather shelter and expanding services to more women.

"You just don't realize how quickly cold can affect you," said Faustine Curry, the vice president for Volunteers of America Colorado. "Here at Sinton's Sanctuary, we are opening up our senior women's shelter to all women 18 and over that don't have a place to be, that just need somewhere warm to come and so they'll get they can come in spend the night."

Curry told Denver7 women who need a warm place to stay can go to Sinton's to seek shelter up until Monday, Jan. 20.

Shannon Colbert is one of the many women staying out of the cold this weekend and inside at Sinton's.

Denver7 VOA Sinton's Sanctuary

"I don't want to see anybody freeze or die out there from the cold, and this place is wonderful, wonderful," she said. "We're prepared to invite anyone in that needs shelter. Whatever they need, they have it. We have it here."

Curry added anyone who needs it, is welcome at the sites.

"They'll be welcomed with open arms, and we'll find them a warm place to get them going again and warmed up," she said.

At Volunteers of America The Mission, hours will be extended on Sunday, January 19 to serve hot meals and offer a place of respite and care.

With cold weather shelters across the metro extending their hours or providing more help ahead of the forecasted temperatures, Mile High United Way's 211 Help Center is also preparing by keeping resources on its website up to date.

"We're trying to prepare for the cold weather by getting up to date resources in our database, which includes all the warming centers across the state," said Kim Christensen, the manager of Disaster Response for Mile High United Way's 211 Help Center. "Also emergency shelter that the city will open up, and just ensuring that all the resources, again, are accurate."

The 211 website offers resources on extreme weather shelters, homeless motel vouchers, day shelters, homeless drop-in centers, and even places where warm clothing is available for those who may need it.

"Oftentimes, our navigators will be on the phone with the client and connecting them and giving them a ride to a hot meal or to a shelter, which, again, can be life saving on weekends like this when it's so cold," Christensen said. "Everyone in our community deserves a warm place to sleep at night, and so our navigators prep for that."

For a full list of shelter sites throughout the metro, click here.