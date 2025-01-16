It’s going to be extremely cold this weekend. Here’s where you can find shelter across the Denver metro

DENVER — Temperatures will take a turn toward the dangerously cold starting this weekend across the Denver metro with highs only in the teens and lows below zero. Add a round of snow to the mix Friday night into Saturday and it’s not going be a great time to be outside. At all.

So where do you go to stay warm given such frigid temperatures? Here are some places you can go to in case you lose heat all of a sudden or don’t have a place to call home.

ARVADA

Mission Arvada will open its church doors when temperatures drop to 20°F or below, or when snowfall exceeds 6 inches, providing a warm, safe night of refuge for up to 40 adults (18+). To register, guests need to sign-up at Mission Arvada 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests can call 720-334-8584 to confirm activation on a particular night.

The overnight shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. It’s located at 7500 W. 57th Ave., in Arvada.

AURORA

Aurora’s Day Resource Center, located at 3387 E. 19th Place, used to serve as an overnight cold weather shelter, but that’s no longer going to be the case starting Friday, Jan. 17.

Instead, daily transportation to overnight shelters will be provided from this location between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the winter season, officials said on the city’s website.

City officials said their Cold Weather Outreach Team (ACOT) will be activated on Friday, Jan. 17 through Monday, Jan. 20, “to support individuals experiencing homelessness during extreme cold.”

BOULDER

The City of Boulder will open a temporary 24-hour Extreme Weather Shelter on Saturday, Jan. 18. Additionally, All Roads Shelter, located at 4869 N. Broadway in Boulder, will be operating under Critical Weather protocols and will be open for services throughout the weekend.

Women, transgender or nonbinary individuals are asked to check out the Haven Ridge website or call 303-447-9602.

TGTHR’s The Source is another option for unhoused youth. Youth drop-in will be open 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily for ages 24 and under. Those in need can call (303) 447-1207.

DENVER

Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will have "front door" shelter access points, which offer walk-up access, longer hours and can help people navigate what shelter facility is best for their situation. In some cases, the shelters can also help arrange transportation. They expand their capacity in cold weather.

The front door locations include:



For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

Shelter is also available at the Stone Creek shelter (former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St., and at 2601 W. 7thAve. and 375 S. Zuni St. In addition, extra overflow shelter is open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the St. Charles Recreation Center, 3777 Lafayette St.

The weather shelters will be active through at least 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

People in need of a warm shelter in Douglas County during these dangerously cold temperatures are asked to call 211, contact Catholic Charities, the Help and Hope Center, the Homeless Engagement, Assistance and Resource Team (HEART), and the Parker Task Force.

FORT COLLINS

Fort Collins is activating several severe weather shelters in response to the upcoming frigid temperatures.

Families, men and women can go to the Catholic Charities’ Samaritan House Fort Collins, located at 460 Linden Center Dr. but you must call ahead before showing up. The number to call is (970) 484-5010.

Men and women in need of shelter can go to the Fort Collins Rescue Mission, located at 316 Jefferson St.

Women can to the Community of Christ Church, but you are advised to call before showing up. The number is (970) 482-9206.

GREELEY

Those in Greeley in need of a warm place to stay can head out to the Housing Navigation Center, located at 870 28th St. (behind DriveWize on 8th Ave.). Daytime hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The overnight shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Families with children/youth should contact the Guadalupe Community Center (970) 353-6433.

The shelters are open seven days a week.

ENGLEWOOD

People in need of a warm shelter should call HAAT Force and MOVEMENT 5280, which are the primary overnight shelters for Littleton, Englewood and Sheridan. HAAT Force will be the main shelter with Movement 5280 serving as an overflow shelter.

HAAT Force is located at 4300 S. Lincoln St. in Englewood. Movement 5280 is located at 3190 S. Grant St. in Englewood. The phone number to call is (720) 483-7864. More info. here.

EVERGREEN

The Evergreen Christian Outreach (EChO) Shelter offers an overnight emergency shelter that is open every night from late October to May. Anyone seeking shelter needs to first register with a case manager to complete background check. They can reach the main EChO office at 303-670-1796.

The shelter is open from 6:15 p.m. to 7 a.m. It’s located at 27888 Meadow Drive in Evergreen.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Many library branches across Jefferson County act as daytime warming centers, providing a safe and warm space for individuals during extreme weather.

Families with children under the age of 18 who require emergency shelter due to severe weather can contact the The Action Center, located at 8755 W. 14th St. in Lakewood by calling 303-237-7704. Families may also call Mountain Communities at 303-670-1796.

LAKEWOOD

During severe weather, Lakewood will activate this shelter at Recovery Works. It is pet-friendly, and no registration is required. The shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It’s located at 8000 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood.

LITTLETON

People in need of a warm shelter should call HAAT Force and MOVEMENT 5280, which are the primary overnight shelters for Littleton, Englewood and Sheridan. HAAT Force will be the main shelter with Movement 5280 serving as an overflow shelter.

HAAT Force is located at 4300 S. Lincoln St. in Englewood. Movement 5280 is located at 3190 S. Grant St. in Englewood. The phone number to call is (720) 483-7864. More info. here.

LONGMONT

Longmont residents in need of shelter from the cold this weekend can reach out to Hope For Longmont at (720) 453-6999 to ask about availability.

Residents can also head to Messiah Lutheran Church, located at 1335 Francis St., and Journey, located at 2000 Pike Road.

Call for emergency shelter updates at (720) 494-4673, or if after 5 p.m., call (720) 453-6999.

SHERIDAN

People in need of a warm shelter should call HAAT Force and MOVEMENT 5280, which are the primary overnight shelters for Littleton, Englewood and Sheridan. HAAT Force will be the main shelter with Movement 5280 serving as an overflow shelter.

HAAT Force is located at 4300 S. Lincoln St. in Englewood. Movement 5280 is located at 3190 S. Grant St. in Englewood. The phone number to call is (720) 483-7864. More info. here.

WESTMINSTER

Those in Westminster looking to escape this frigid cold can head to the city’s Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at The Mac, located at 3295 W. 72nd Ave.

Additionally, the city’s Homeless Navigator program will distribute hotel vouchers for people experiencing homelessness.

The shelter will operate from noon Saturday, Jan. 18 until noon Tuesday, Jan. 21.