Denver Halloween forecast: Cold temps, cloudy skies vanish in time for trick-or-treating

DENVER — The spooky cold temperatures and cloudy skies that haunted the Denver area on Wednesday will vanish into the ether come Halloween night.

Trick-or-treaters should see mild but cool temperatures and clear skies, with highs in the mid-50s. Temperatures will be in the low 50s for 5 p.m. trick-or-treaters and drop into the 40s for those heading out around 7 p.m.

But before all the ghosts 👻 and goblins 😈 hit the streets for tricks or treats on Halloween night, the cold temperatures overnight Wednesday will make the werewolves among us howl!

Denver7

Wednesday’s storm will leave clear skies in its wake, so that means bitterly cold temperatures heading into Halloween morning. Temperatures will dip between 22 and 28 degrees overnight.

A freeze watch is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for a widespread hard freeze along the Interstate 25 Corridor.

It'll be a mild start to November, with highs in the upper 60s Friday afternoon. We'll have plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the weekend.

