Denver could see first back-to-back 100-degree days since 2022

DENVER — The scorching heat isn't letting up in Denver and across the Front Range. Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the year, with temperatures forecast to reach 102 degrees.

Sunday's forecast would remain below Denver's record high of 105 degrees.

After topping out at 101 degrees Saturday, Denver could see its first two-day stretch of 100-degree heat since 2022.

The city rarely experiences consecutive days (two or more days) of 100-degree weather, with only 15 such occurrences on record.

But when it comes to 100+ degree temperatures, Denver has seen 114 instances of such extreme heat since 1872, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest temperature recorded in Denver was 105 degrees, which occurred only on five occasions since 1872.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Colorado was 115 degrees. That record occurred on July 20, 2019, near Lamar in southeast Colorado.

The warmest July occurred in 2012 when the monthly mean temperature reached 78.9 degrees.

That summer of 2012 was also the warmest on record for Denver and the state.

A heat advisory is in place Sunday for the Front Range, in the Denver area, and most of Eastern Colorado, with temperatures potentially reaching 109 degrees in some places.

In the high country, there is a chance of slow-moving storms, which could bring heavy rain to the mountains Sunday.

Looking ahead, storm chances will increase through the week, with the best chances on Tuesday through Thursday.

