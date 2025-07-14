Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Damage reported after sudden wind event hits Franktown in Douglas County

Posted
and last updated

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — A sudden and powerful wind event Monday afternoon damaged multiple structures in the Douglas County community of Franktown.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Franktown Fire District said a fast-moving landspout hit near the intersection of Colorado Highways 83 and 86, causing roof damage to businesses at a shopping center there.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded immediately alongside Franktown firefighters.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and allow crews to continue damage assessment.

The National Weather Service issued a bulletin warning of wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel-size hail as the storm system moves northeast.

