Colorado weather: Rain and snow expected Thursday into Friday in Denver, mountains

DENVER — Enjoy the warm temperatures while you can because winter isn't done with Denver just yet.

Rain and snow are heading into Colorado, with storm totals of 6 to 12 inches in the central foothills and mountains and 2 to 4 inches expected in the Denver metro area when all is said and done.

The front is expected to move into the area from Thursday evening into Friday morning, with lower elevations transitioning to snow mid to late Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the warmer ground temperature, little accumulation is expected, and travel impacts may be minimal.

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s on Friday, and snow intensity will increase in the afternoon as colder air moves in.

By Saturday morning, the dry air will reduce snowfall by midday. Will see modest warming but remain cool, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s expected across most of the region,

Colorado's skies will gradually clear on Easter Sunday, with highs in the low 60s.

Next storm hits Colorado on Thursday night

