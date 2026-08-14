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Colorado weather blog: Flood watch, severe t-storm warning in effect

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DENVER — Showers and storms are expected to develop across the Denver metro and across Colorado's Eastern Plains Friday afternoon bringing the threat of isolated flooding.

A flood watch is in effect for portions of northeastern Colorado, the Palmer Divide and Southern Front Range Foothills until 10 p.m.

Denver7 is tracking the latest on these showers and storms, as well as any watches and warnings, in our live weather blog below.

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Friday, August 14

2:20 p.m. | Flash food warning | Portions of Douglas and Elbert Counties are under a flash flood warning until 5 p.m., according to the NWS in Boulder.

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2:08 p.m. | Severe t-storm warning | Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible with a storm 5 miles SE of Franktown. The NWS in Boulder issued a severe thunderstorm warning for NW Elbert and East Central Douglas Counties until 2:45 p.m.

severe t storm warning elbert.jpg

11:30 a.m. | Flood watch in effect | A flood watch has been issued for portions of the plains, the Palmer Divide and Southern Front Range Foothills from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight.
Counties in the flood watch include Elbert, Lincoln, eastern Adams and Arapahoe, Washington, Morgan, Logan and northeastern Weld.

flood watch ne colorado.jpg

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