Colorado weather blog: Flood watch, severe t-storm warning in effect

DENVER — Showers and storms are expected to develop across the Denver metro and across Colorado's Eastern Plains Friday afternoon bringing the threat of isolated flooding.

A flood watch is in effect for portions of northeastern Colorado, the Palmer Divide and Southern Front Range Foothills until 10 p.m.



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Denver7 is tracking the latest on these showers and storms, as well as any watches and warnings, in our live weather blog below.

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Friday, August 14

2:20 p.m. | Flash food warning | Portions of Douglas and Elbert Counties are under a flash flood warning until 5 p.m., according to the NWS in Boulder.

NWS Boulder

2:08 p.m. | Severe t-storm warning | Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible with a storm 5 miles SE of Franktown. The NWS in Boulder issued a severe thunderstorm warning for NW Elbert and East Central Douglas Counties until 2:45 p.m.

NWS Boulder

11:30 a.m. | Flood watch in effect | A flood watch has been issued for portions of the plains, the Palmer Divide and Southern Front Range Foothills from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight.

Counties in the flood watch include Elbert, Lincoln, eastern Adams and Arapahoe, Washington, Morgan, Logan and northeastern Weld.

NWS Boulder