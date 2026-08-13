Colorado weather blog: Flood advisory for parts of the Denver metro through 5:30 p.m.

DENVER — Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely across the northeastern plains Thursday, extending from eastern Weld and Logan County, down to parts of Elbert and Lincoln counties.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Boulder say between an inch and 1.5 inches of rainfall could fall in the low elevations, with over an inch of precipitation over the mountains for Thursday.



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Denver7 is tracking the latest on these showers and storms, as well as any watches and warnings, in our live weather blog below.

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Thursday, August 13

4:43 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning that includes Arlington until 5:15 p.m. Up to 60 mph winds and half-dollar-sized hail are possible.

4:37 p.m. | Ground delay at DIA | The FAA has issued a ground delay for DIA through 10 p.m. That means flights leaving their destination to arrive to Denver are delayed, currently by an average of 94 minutes due to thunderstorms.

4:30 p.m. | Latest weather update | Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant has the latest forecast in the video below.

Colorado weather: Flood advisory for parts of the Denver metro through 5:30 p.m.

4:28 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning that includes Arapahoe County until 5 p.m. Up to 60 mph winds and ping pong-sized hail are possible.

4:22 p.m. | Flash flood warning | A flash flood warning has been issued for Centennial and Foxfield until 7:15 p.m.

4:12 p.m. | Wind and hail | Half-inch to pea size hail and strong winds are possible in parts of Douglas County until 4:45 p.m.

4 p.m. | Delays, cancellations at DIA | There are a total of 6 cancellations and 595 delays at Denver International Airport as of 4 p.m., according to FlightAware.

3:59 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning including Centennial, Parker and Lone Tree is in effect through 4:30 p.m. Up to 60 mph winds, ping pong-sized hail and a tornado are possible with this storm.

3:04 p.m. | Flood advisory for parts of the Denver metro | A flood advisory is now in effect until 5:30 p.m. for parts of west central Jefferson County until 5:30 p.m.

The NWS in Boulder says between an inch and 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen so far with these storms.

1:48 p.m. | Flood watch for the eastern plains | A flood watch is now in effect for portions of the northeast and east central Colorado plains from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. today.

The NWS says scattered to numerous showers are expected to develop over the area this afternoon afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall rates of 1-2" in 30 minutes are possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the northeast and east central Colorado plains from 3 pm to 10 pm today. Scattered to numerous showers are expected to develop over the area this afternoon afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall rates of 1-2" in 30 minutes are possible. pic.twitter.com/5X8WJ1UnRy — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 13, 2026