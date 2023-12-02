Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherWeather News

Actions

Beaver Creek men's World Cup downhill canceled for the second consecutive day

WCup Mens Downhill Skiing
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Workers clear snow from the course prior to the cancellation of the World Cup downhill ski race, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
WCup Mens Downhill Skiing
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 12:10:37-05

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Snowfall and heavy wind has caused the cancellation of a men’s World Cup downhill race in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Saturday marks the second day in a row an event was called off at the Birds of Prey course.

This is already the fourth downhill that has been scrapped because of the weather early in the World Cup season, following two in Switzerland on Nov. 11-12.

There is a super-G scheduled in Beaver Creek for Sunday, when the forecast calls for more snow and wind.

Friday’s downhill was called off because of snow Thursday night.

There was more snow overnight and heavy wind forecast for Saturday.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020