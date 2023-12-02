Beaver Creek men's World Cup downhill canceled for the second consecutive day

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Snowfall and heavy wind has caused the cancellation of a men’s World Cup downhill race in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Saturday marks the second day in a row an event was called off at the Birds of Prey course.

This is already the fourth downhill that has been scrapped because of the weather early in the World Cup season, following two in Switzerland on Nov. 11-12.

There is a super-G scheduled in Beaver Creek for Sunday, when the forecast calls for more snow and wind.

Friday’s downhill was called off because of snow Thursday night.

There was more snow overnight and heavy wind forecast for Saturday.