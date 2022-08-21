Colorado burn scars under a high flood threat Sunday

DENVER — Several burn scar areas in Colorado are under a high to moderate flood threat Sunday as slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The East Troublesome and the Williams Fork burn areas in and near Grand County, and the Sylvan burn area in and near Garfield County have a high potential for flooding Sunday, according to the Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin.

According to the bulletin, numerous slow-moving storms capable of producing heavy rainfall are forecast for portions of western and central Colorado Sunday. Excess runoff, debris slides and mud flows are possible in the high-threat burn areas.

The Cameron Peak, Decker, Grizzly Creek and Morgan Creek burn areas are under a moderate threat of flooding.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flash flood watch for portions of northwest Colorado and west-central Colorado, which includes many of the burn areas. The watch goes until 8 p.m. Sunday.

A flood advisory has also been issued for the Cameron Peak burn area.

Both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon are closed after the Colorado Department of Transportation shut the interstate down Sunday afternoon due to a flash flood warning.