Where is winter? Colorado stays mild and dry this weekend

DENVER — While bitterly cold air settles in to the Great Plains and Midwest this weekend, Colorado sits at the western edge of that arctic air.

The Denver metro and most of the state will stay in this warmer-than-average pattern through the weekend, with highs in the low 60s expected for Denver both Saturday and Sunday. The high country will also stay much warmer than normal, with highs for some mountain communities climbing into the 40s or 50s this weekend.

Cold air could move into the Eastern Plains Friday night and Saturday afternoon to drag temperatures back below freezing, but most will stay very mild for mid-December.

Gusty winds are expected late Friday night into Saturday morning for the Front Range foothills, which will increase fire risk for those areas.

Our extended forecast shows no significant chances for rain or snow across the state, with the middle of next week presenting the next best chance for a pattern shift and possibly some light mountain snow.

