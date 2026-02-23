Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver weather: Warm finish to February with snow in the high country

A warm start of the week with highs in the mid-60s, which is well above normal. Wind and snow return to the mountains Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, with a chance 4–10 inches possible.
Springlike weather kick off the week with highs in the 60s. Mountain snow and strong winds develop Tuesday afternoon, continuing Wednesday, with light, spotty rain possible on the plains.
Warm February so far
Monday afternoon highs will climb into the mid 60s.
A chance of snow for the mountains on Tuesday.
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — A big warm-up kicks off the last week of February across Colorado.

Monday brings mild and dry conditions under a ridge of high pressure. Today's high will climb into the mid-60s along the Front Range and eastern plains.

These temperatures are well above normal for this time of year, at about 8 to 20 degrees.

Tuesday will bring a slight chance for snow in the high country.

Strong winds and snow return to the mountains late Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday. The Front Range could see 4 to 10 inches of new snow accumulation.

Windy conditions are expected to persist on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the state.

Additionally, there is a chance of a few light rain showers developing across the plains, but they appear to be spotty and light as of now.

