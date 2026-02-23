DENVER — A big warm-up kicks off the last week of February across Colorado.

Monday brings mild and dry conditions under a ridge of high pressure. Today's high will climb into the mid-60s along the Front Range and eastern plains.

These temperatures are well above normal for this time of year, at about 8 to 20 degrees.

Denver weather: Warm finish to February with snow in the high country

Tuesday will bring a slight chance for snow in the high country.

Strong winds and snow return to the mountains late Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday. The Front Range could see 4 to 10 inches of new snow accumulation.

Windy conditions are expected to persist on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the state.

Additionally, there is a chance of a few light rain showers developing across the plains, but they appear to be spotty and light as of now.

