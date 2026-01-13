Denver weather: Spring-like warmth lingers before slight mid-week changes

DENVER — Dry and unseasonably warm weather will continue across Colorado as high pressure remains in control of the region.

Tuesday is another mild and dry day, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Skies will remain mostly clear during the day, with no significant weather impacts expected.

A weak disturbance through the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday will bring a slight chance of light rain or snow in northeastern Colorado, but any precipitation that develops is expected to be minimal with only a few hundredths of an inch in the forecast.

Denver7

Conditions turn slightly cooler on Wednesday, but temperatures stay above normal for mid-January.

Highs will range through the 50s, and dry weather is expected to return by the afternoon.

Denver7

The overall pattern remains dry for the rest of the week.

A stronger cold front is expected to bring wind and colder air late in the week.

