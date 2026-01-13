Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver weather: Spring-like warmth lingers before slight mid-week changes

Dry, mild weather continues Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A slight chance of light rain or snow arrives Tuesday night, with cooler but dry conditions Wednesday.
High pressure keeps Colorado warm and dry through Tuesday. A weak disturbance brings minimal precipitation overnight, followed by slightly cooler but still above-normal temperatures Wednesday.
DENVER — Dry and unseasonably warm weather will continue across Colorado as high pressure remains in control of the region.

Tuesday is another mild and dry day, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Skies will remain mostly clear during the day, with no significant weather impacts expected.

A weak disturbance through the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday will bring a slight chance of light rain or snow in northeastern Colorado, but any precipitation that develops is expected to be minimal with only a few hundredths of an inch in the forecast.

Conditions turn slightly cooler on Wednesday, but temperatures stay above normal for mid-January.

Highs will range through the 50s, and dry weather is expected to return by the afternoon.

The overall pattern remains dry for the rest of the week.

A stronger cold front is expected to bring wind and colder air late in the week.

