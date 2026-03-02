Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherTodays Forecast

Denver weather: Monday will reach near record highs, as cold front brings rain and mountain snow Tuesday

Warm start to the week with highs in upper 60s and low 70s for Monday. A cold front Tuesday drops temps 20 degrees, bringing rain to the plains and 2–7 inches of mountain snow.
Near-record warmth Monday before cooler air arrives Tuesday. Much cooler temperatures expected Tuesday afternoon. Expect rain on the plains and mountain snow up to 7 inches on Tuesday.
Warm Monday near record, cold front brings rain & mountain snow Tuesday
Denver could have rain showers Tuesday evening
DENVER — Monday’s temperatures will rebound quickly across the Denver metro area after a slight cool down Sunday.

We can expect afternoon highs to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s, with a forecast high of 72 degrees. This is just shy of the March 2 record of 74 degrees set in 2022.

Dry air and low humidity around 15% will bring near-critical fire weather conditions, especially across the Palmer Divide.

We will have major changes ahead as a cold front arrives early Tuesday morning. This system will bring a sharp temperature drop of around 20 degrees cooler than Monday for many of the plains.

Rain is likely on Tuesday evening, while the northern and central mountains could have snowfall.

Isolated heavier showers are possible for most areas on the plains, with between a tenth and three-tenths of an inch of rain.

Meanwhile, the mountains could have between 2 and 7 inches of snowfall.

Periods of heavier snow could create slick, snow-packed roads and difficult travel on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be dry; another storm system is possible early Friday, with a chance of snowfall. However, snowfall amounts for lower elevations remain uncertain.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
