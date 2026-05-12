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Denver weather: Denver area faces Ozone Alert ahead of hot midweek weather

A weak cold front brings cooler 70s Tuesday before temperatures soar near 90 Wednesday. An Ozone Action Day Alert remains in effect for Denver and the northern Front Range.
Denver stays warm and mostly dry this week, with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and near 90 Wednesday. Isolated afternoon storms are possible in the mountains and foothills.
Denver weather: Denver area faces Ozone Alert ahead of hot midweek weather
Taco Tuesday Forecast
Ozone Action Day until 4 pm
Wednesday outlook
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — A weak cold front moved through overnight, bringing slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 70s across the Denver area.

Taco Tuesday Forecast

An Ozone Action Day Alert is in effect through 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Denver metro area and northern Front Range communities.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued the alert for Denver, Boulder, Jefferson, Larimer, Douglas, and surrounding counties.

Denver weather: Denver area faces Ozone Alert ahead of hot midweek weather

Wednesday will bring warmer temperatures, reaching nearly 90 degrees across the plains, including Denver.

There could be a chance of isolated afternoon showers, and storms are possible in the foothills and Front Range mountains.

Warm and above-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week.

Wednesday outlook

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