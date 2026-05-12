DENVER — A weak cold front moved through overnight, bringing slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 70s across the Denver area.

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An Ozone Action Day Alert is in effect through 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Denver metro area and northern Front Range communities.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued the alert for Denver, Boulder, Jefferson, Larimer, Douglas, and surrounding counties.

Denver weather: Denver area faces Ozone Alert ahead of hot midweek weather

Wednesday will bring warmer temperatures, reaching nearly 90 degrees across the plains, including Denver.

There could be a chance of isolated afternoon showers, and storms are possible in the foothills and Front Range mountains.

Warm and above-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week.

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