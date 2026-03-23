Denver weather: A big warmup ahead, with 70s today to record heat Wednesday

DENVER — It is shaping up to be a quiet and mild Monday afternoon with highs climbing into the low 70s.

This is the start of a stretch of near-record heat across the Denver area this week.

The Denver area will be mostly dry, but there is a slight chance for a few showers in the mountains later in the day.

Big warmup ahead: From 70s today to record heat Wednesday

The precipitation won’t last long, as Tuesday's high pressure continues to build across our region, bringing dry conditions.

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By Tuesday, highs surge into the lower 80s, flirting with record territory for late March.

The heat peaks on Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s. We could have highs near 90 degrees in Denver. If that happens, it will mark a new record high for the month.

The unseasonably warm and dry pattern also brings increasing fire weather concerns.

A weak cold front is expected to move through on Thursday, bringing a slight cool down with highs returning to the 60s.

We could have a chance of moisture in our long-term models for next week, but we’ll have a better picture as we get closer.

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