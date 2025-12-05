Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado weather: Weekend wind, heavy mountain snow on the way while metro stays mostly dry

Saturday could bring a foot of snow or more to ski resorts and mountain passes, but blowing snow could make travel difficult or impossible
Skies have cleared across the state, but it's going to be a cold and slick Thursday morning commute. Temperatures have dipped into the teens Thursday morning and we're seeing some single-digit wind chills across the Eastern Plains and Denver metro area.
A cold and slick start to the day for the Denver metro area
DENVER — After Denver's first significant snowfall of the season, the mountains are bracing for heavy snow and strong winds this weekend.

Thursday night will be cold and mostly quiet across the state, with the Denver metro's lows dropping into the mid-20s. Many locations on the plains will fall into the teens overnight.

The metro will warm up to around 40 degrees Friday under partly sunny skies. The high country, however, will start to see snow falling by the morning hours.

Friday snow totals will reach only a couple of inches along the I-70 corridor, with higher totals expected to in Western Grand and Jackson Counties.

But starting late Friday through late Saturday, a winter storm warning is in effect for much of high country.

The I-70 corridor could see 8-14 inches of snow through early Sunday, while Rabbit Ears Pass northward could see 1-2 feet of snow.

Combined with strong winds gusting up to 55 mph, blowing snow is likely and could cause major travel issues. Road closures are possible, and travel through or into the mountains could be difficult or impossible at times.

The metro and plains, however, are expected to see little to no snow accumulation. Saturday will stay windy, with slight chances for rain or snow showers throughout the day.

