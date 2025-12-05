Colorado weather: Weekend wind, heavy mountain snow on the way while metro stays mostly dry

DENVER — After Denver's first significant snowfall of the season, the mountains are bracing for heavy snow and strong winds this weekend.

Thursday night will be cold and mostly quiet across the state, with the Denver metro's lows dropping into the mid-20s. Many locations on the plains will fall into the teens overnight.

The metro will warm up to around 40 degrees Friday under partly sunny skies. The high country, however, will start to see snow falling by the morning hours.

Friday snow totals will reach only a couple of inches along the I-70 corridor, with higher totals expected to in Western Grand and Jackson Counties.

A cold and slick start to the day for the Denver metro area

But starting late Friday through late Saturday, a winter storm warning is in effect for much of high country.

The I-70 corridor could see 8-14 inches of snow through early Sunday, while Rabbit Ears Pass northward could see 1-2 feet of snow.

Combined with strong winds gusting up to 55 mph, blowing snow is likely and could cause major travel issues. Road closures are possible, and travel through or into the mountains could be difficult or impossible at times.

The metro and plains, however, are expected to see little to no snow accumulation. Saturday will stay windy, with slight chances for rain or snow showers throughout the day.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.