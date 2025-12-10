Damaging winds slammed the Front Range Tuesday. Here's how strong they were in parts of the state.

DENVER — A powerful downslope wind event brought widespread damaging winds to the Front Range and foothills on Tuesday.

Wind gusts between 75 and 90 mph are reported from the foothills into parts of the Urban Corridor.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Boulder, Fort Collins, the western Denver suburbs, and northern Weld County that is expected to end at midnight.

Some of the strongest reports included Tuesday:



90 mph at Tolland, west of Rollinsville.

87 mph near Jefferson

87 mph at Crisman

85 mph at Berthoud Pass

83 mph at Pinecliffe and Virginia Dale

These winds are driven by strong pressure gradients, creating ideal conditions for destructive downslope winds along east-facing slopes.

Winds are expected to calm from late Tuesday night to Wednesday morning for a brief period. We are also watching for another potential high wind event on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Strong cross-barrier flow and tightening pressure gradients could bring gusts up to 70 mph again along the Front Range mountains and foothills.

Temperatures on the plains will stay well above normal through Thursday, boosted by continued downslope warming.

