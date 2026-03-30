Colorado weather: Critical fire weather today; rain and mountain snow expected midweek

DENVER — Above-normal temperatures are expected to continue on Monday, with afternoon highs in the 80s, before another weather system moves into our region.

Before this weather system brings cooler temperatures and chances for precipitation through midweek, critical fire weather conditions are in place Monday, prompting a red flag warning for the Front Range foothills, mountain valleys, and adjacent plains. Residents are urged to avoid outdoor fires or any activity that could spark a fire outside.

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The next weather pattern is expected to move into our region late Monday night to early Tuesday.

We are expecting some showers and snow for the high-country area, but the best chance for widespread precipitation is on Wednesday. The plains could also have rain, while the mountains could see several inches of snow, especially for the higher peaks.

This system is expected to clear out on Thursday, before another system moves in on Friday, bringing precipitation once again.

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