Thousands of Xcel Energy customers without power across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers are without power across the Denver metro area.
According to the company's outage map, 82 outages are affecting 6,893 customers across the metro as of 10:58 p.m. on Monday.
One of the largest outages is impacting 2,679 customers near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal. Power is expected to be restored by 11:45 p.m.
Another outage is impacting 2,157 customers near Englewood. Power is expected to be restored by 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The outages come as strong winds push a snowstorm across Colorado.
Heavy snow, along with powerful wind gusts, could lead to blizzard conditions along the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains. A blizzard warning is in effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday for those areas, which could see wind gusts up to 70 mph and four to 10 inches of new snow. Travel will be very difficult, if not impossible at times, on Tuesday.
- For the latest weather updates, watch our Denver7 weather live stream below
For the latest outage information, visit Xcel Energy's outage map.
This is a developing story.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.