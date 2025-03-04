Thousands of Xcel Energy customers without power across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers are without power across the Denver metro area.

According to the company's outage map, 82 outages are affecting 6,893 customers across the metro as of 10:58 p.m. on Monday.

Xcel Energy Xcel Energy outage map as of 10:58 p.m. on March 3, 2025

One of the largest outages is impacting 2,679 customers near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal. Power is expected to be restored by 11:45 p.m.

Xcel Energy Xcel Energy outage near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal as of 10:42 p.m. on March 3, 2025

Another outage is impacting 2,157 customers near Englewood. Power is expected to be restored by 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Xcel Energy Xcel Energy outage impacting Denver and Englewood as of 10:58 p.m. on March 3, 2025

The outages come as strong winds push a snowstorm across Colorado.

Heavy snow, along with powerful wind gusts, could lead to blizzard conditions along the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains. A blizzard warning is in effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday for those areas, which could see wind gusts up to 70 mph and four to 10 inches of new snow. Travel will be very difficult, if not impossible at times, on Tuesday.



For the latest weather updates, watch our Denver7 weather live stream below

Denver7 Weather

For the latest outage information, visit Xcel Energy's outage map.

This is a developing story.