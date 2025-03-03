What a gorgeous start to the month! Temperatures soared well into the 60s all weekend long and we're in for one more mild day before the next storm hits.

Monday will start off mild and dry with highs in the low 60s by early Monday afternoon. Look for increasing clouds as another storm system moves across the state. This system will bring snow to the mountains first, with rain developing on the plains and then turning to snow overnight.

Heavy snow along with powerful wind gusts could lead to blizzard conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in the mountains and on the eastern plains. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon for the northern Front Range mountains and foothills where we could pick up 8 to 18 inches of new snow. A Blizzard Warning also goes into effect Monday night for the Eastern Plains. They are bracing for 2 to 8 inches of snow, with wind gusts near 65 mph. It will make travel very difficult, if not impossible at times on Tuesday.

The Denver metro won't see nearly as much snow as the city is not under any travel alert. Look for 1 to 3 inches of slushy, wet snow along with 40mph wind gusts. The snow continues in the mountains and on the plains through Tuesday afternoon before fully moving out Tuesday night.

We'll get a brief break Wednesday into Thursday morning before another system brings more rain and snow to the state Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures will cool again, with more accumulating snowfall possible.

So far, the weekend looks gorgeous with more sunshine and slightly above-average temperatures.

Strong storm will hit Colorado Monday night

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.