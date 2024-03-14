Watch Now
These are the most impressive snow accumulations we’ve seen from Thursday’s beast of a storm

Don’t be fooled though, the storm’s not over yet and more heavy snow is coming later Thursday
We're not done with the snow yet. More is expected to fall until about midnight.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 14, 2024
DENVER — Forecasters promised a beast of a storm Thursday and they weren’t kidding! The kicker? The snow’s not done with us just yet.

Areas in and around Denver have already recorded about 9 inches of snow so far, with places like Arvada, Boulder, Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch recording between 9 inches and nearly 2 feet of snow.

And as stated just two paragraphs above, the snow will keep coming throughout the rest of the day Thursday.

Check out some of the more impressive snow totals we’ve seen from around Colorado (so far):

Allenspark

In Allenspark, Shelly Weimer Cooper said earlier that she had recorded 24 inches in her backyard. Her dog didn't mind. As of 9 a.m., areas a mile southeast of Allenspark had recorded 30 inches.

Allenspark_Shelly Weimer Cooper_24 inches.jpeg

Castle Rock

Those over in Castle Rock can rejoice at the fact that Mother Nature has gifted them with 20 inches of snow by Thursday morning. More snow is expected by the end of today.

Castle Rock_20 inches_Dena Hamilton.jpeg

Central City

Cars are buried in Central City right now, where more than 3 feet of snow has fallen as of early Thursday morning.

central city linda pribble2.jpg

Coal Creek Canyon

Cars are also buried in Coal Creek Canyon, where almost three feet of snow had fallen by early Thursday, per Angela McLeland.

coal creek canyon 30 inches angela mccleland 3.jpg

Conifer

People in Conifer will not be able to enjoy sitting on their patio furniture for the next few days after the area got over 2 feet of snow by Thursday afternoon. Can you spot the chairs from Lynn and Andrew Styes' backyard?

Conifer_24 inches_Lynn and Andrew Styes_1.jpeg

Estes Park

With 30 inches of snow so far, Robbie Gellhaus was "incredibly lucky to get this possibly National Geographic award-winning photo!!" We agree.

Estes Park_30 inches_Robbie Gellhaus.jpeg

Evergreen

It's no surprise that Evergreen has gotten snow this time around, but it's gotten so much snow that Laura Keuhl took the opportunity to show us how her child reacted to 2 feet of snow on her front door.

Laura C. Kuehl 2 feet north evergreen.jpg

Florissant

Humans aren't the only ones who are surprised when Mother Nature decides to play around and dump 2 feet of snow in areas like Florissant, where Claudia Addams captured her pup smelling that strange, white powder that fell from the sky overnight!

claudia Adams 2 feet florissant in teller county 2.jpg

Nederland

Hopefully the folks in Nederland don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Cars are buried under the snow over there! Nearly 3 feet of snow (33.5 inches) has so far fallen as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Nederland powderchasersteve the powder hound.jpg

Rollinsville

If you want impressive though, look no further than Rollinsville (south of Nederland) where neighbors like Sally Brady are reporting over 40 inches of snow! 40! WHAT?! We hope it melts away fast so she can enjoy the beauty of Colorado's fake spring outdoors.

Rollinsville_40 inches_Sally Brady_1.jpg

Denver’s predicted snow totals for Thursday’s storm could reach well over a foot or more in some locations, likely causing dangerous travel conditions in the metro and across the state. The Front Range mountains and foothills.

