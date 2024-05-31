That’s not snow: Northeast Denver covered by large swath of hail Friday morning

DENVER — It looked like a winter storm barreled through neighborhoods out by Denver International Airport, but what residents woke up to Friday was a swath of accumulating hail left behind from Thursday evening and overnight severe storms.

"You have roads totally covered in hail," said Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. "You can still pass them but it's going to be a little bit slick because it's basically ice."

For many blocks, a sea of hail covered the roadways and buildings along Pena Blvd as Denver residents reported shattered car windows and damage to houses and businesses after severe storms dropped large hail.

Dozens of Denver7 viewers shared photos of golf ball-sized hail and damage to car windshields.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder asked anyone with reports of hail larger than golf balls to let the weather service know, including location and cross streets, time of hail and any damage reports.

