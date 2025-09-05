Summer snow in Colorado? Yep, that’s a thing – especially if you’re in the higher elevations

DENVER – Cooler temperatures and snow at higher elevations just weeks away from the start of fall season can only mean one thing, Colorado: The end of summer is nigh.

That much was apparent not just here in the Denver metro after temperatures plunged 15 degrees compared to Thursday, but across peaks in the higher elevations – including at the summit of America’s Mountain.

“A snowy scene is playing out atop Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, as Summer 2025 creeps toward a close!” said a spokesperson for the City of Colorado Springs on social media earlier Friday.

Pikes Peak/City of Colorado Springs

And creeping it is! A strong cold front raced across the Denver metro overnight, bringing gusty winds, scattered storms and much cooler temperatures, according to Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

Satellite radar showed the higher peaks near Idaho Springs turn purple – a sign of a switch over from rain to snow in the high mountain passes of Colorado.

September snow in the high country: Radar shows some rain turned to snow on some mountain peaks

A few storms are possible Friday afternoon, especially in the mountains and along the southern Front Range, Hidalgo said earlier in the day. The chance of those storms coming down over the Denver and north toward Fort Collins were slight, she added.

As for the weekend? More sunshine is expected across the plains on Saturday, with a few storms possible for the first regular season Broncos game.