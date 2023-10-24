‘Start making plans now’: Chance of snow, freezing temps arriving to the Denver metro on Sunday, NWS says

DENVER – Our dog days of fall will soon be over, National Weather Service officials in Boulder said Monday, as they projected the arrival of much colder temperatures to the state that have the potential to bring Denver its first snow of the season by weekend’s end.

Monday's high once again reached the 80-degree mark – well above the average of 62 degrees we typically see this time of year, but well shy of the record of 87 degrees set in 1973.

For those aching for cooler weather, however, well – you’re in a treat, as things get progressively cooler as the week goes on.

We’ll see 70s on Tuesday and weather service officials said in their latest forecast discussion that weak rain showers are possible between 2 and 3 p.m., primarily along and south of I-70 in the high country. Chances of measurable precipitation, about one-hundredth of an inch (0.01"), will be somewhere between 10-25% from Summit/Park Counties northeast into Clear Creek/Jefferson/Boulder Counties, they said.

It's possible that this system could get delayed, though, which would reduce the chance of showers for areas along the I-25 corridor, they added. Still, they expected these showers – if they end up happening – to produce gusty winds up to 35 mph and light sprinkles along and east of the I-25 corridor. The Palmer Divide may also see a stray shower, forecasters said.

ONE MORE DAY OF SUNNY, DRY WEATHER BEFORE TEMPS START TO DIP

On Wednesday, expect sunny and dry conditions with “well above normal” temperatures that reach the mid-70s across the pains and the I-25 urban corridor. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 in the mountain valleys and eastern foothills, NWS officials said, adding there will also be some winds for that area with peak wind gusts over the higher mountains ranging from 45-55 mph, with gusts of 35-45 mph in the mountains valleys and higher foothills areas.

A series of cold fronts will then start to sweep across the state, cooling off the plans a little Thursday with highs expected in the 60s for the Denver area, with mid-50s along the northern border closer to a colder air loft, forecasters said.

Chance of snow, freezing temps arriving to the Denver metro on Sunday, NWS says

Significant mid- and high-level clouds should keep temperatures cooler across the Denver metro Friday afternoon with the possibility of a few afternoon showers and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, according to Denver7 meteorologist Katie LaSalle.

A cold front from the Pacific Northwest will settle into Colorado by Friday and the moisture it brings will be "deep enough for snow showers to develop over the mountain areas late Friday afternoon and Friday night," NWS officials said, with a good chance for snow above 9,000 feet for the northern mountains by early Saturday morning, forecasters said.

“With all this said, Saturday is the uncertain day regarding snow and cold for all but the northern mountains,” they added.

MORNING LOWS WILL BE BELOW FREEZING SATURDAY MORNING

Low temperatures on Saturday morning will range from the mid 20s to lower 30s for the Denver metro area, with highs on Saturday being 15-20 degrees cooler than Friday, reaching highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Modelers agree “quite a bit that Sunday will be cold, breezy and raw across most of our area,” according to the NWS, which said projections point to high temperatures below freezing on Sunday across all of the plains and urban corridor.

"A hard freeze will be likely over the entire area Sunday morning," forecasters said, with temperatures becoming significantly colder, with highs only making it into the low-mid 30s across the urban corridor and northeast plains on Sunday," they added.

Denver7's Lisa Hidalgo is calling for a high of 37 degrees by Sunday afternoon — making the Broncos home game against the Chiefs this weekend nearly 40 degrees colder than their game last week. If you're going to head out, make sure you bundle up.

WILL WE SEE DENVER'S FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON?

There will be light to moderate snow likely in the mountains and some of those areas could see advisory/warning criteria snowfall, with 24-36 hour storm totals amounting anywhere from 8-16 inches possible, forecasters said.

"Can't rule out light snowfall over parts of urban corridor and northeast plains either, but those potential amounts have greater uncertainty," weather service officials wrote, adding there's a 50/50 chance of the first measurable snow of the season across the plains and I-25 urban corridor.

Travel impacts, if any, are more likely to remain across the northern mountain passes but could also occur along I-70 above 8,000 feet and maybe as far south as US 285, they said.

“Overall, there is a high degree of confidence (>80%) that it will be cold, raw, breezy, and some light snow on Sunday. A hard freeze is essentially a guarantee for all areas Sunday night assuming we clear out, with or without snow cover,” they said in closing remarks. “Start making plans now to winterize your property and prepare for much colder temperatures as early as Saturday evening.”

