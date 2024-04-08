Some schools across the Front Range canceled due to ongoing power outages Monday morning

DENVER — Some schools across the Front Range have canceled classes due to ongoing power outages Monday morning.

Gudy Gaskill Elementary School in Littleton said it will close Monday because Xcel Energy has not given Littleton Public Schools an estimate when the building will get power back. Before and after-school care is also canceled.

Gudy Gaskill Elementary School will be closed today, Monday, April 8, for staff and students. At this time, Xcel Energy is unable to provide an estimate for when the power will be restored. School Age Child Care is also canceled. https://t.co/wyPTXFCYCR pic.twitter.com/sUcO10ymbd — Littleton Public Schools (@LPSK12) April 8, 2024

Nederland Elementary, Nederland Middle-Senior High School, Gold Hill, Jamestown, Platt Middle School and Coal Creek Elementary School canceled classes all well, according to Boulder Valley School District. And each of those school's before and after-school activities are canceled.

🔴 Due to the continued power outages at Nederland Elementary, Nederland Middle-Senior High School, Gold Hill, Jamestown, Platt Middle School and Coal Creek Elementary School, school will be CLOSED today, Monday, April 8. All before & after-school activities are canceled. — Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) April 8, 2024

All other Boulder Valley School District campuses will be open and operating on their normal schedule, BVSD said in a post on X.

Xcel was able to get power back on at the University of Colorado Boulder, keeping classes on schedule for student and staff there Monday.

Denver Public Schools has also closed John F. Kennedy High School, Rocky Mountain Prep, Ruby Hill Elementary and Traylor Academy Elementary due to continued power outages in the area.

More than 55,000 customers as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to the company's outage map.

Xcel said it needs time to inspect all parts of the system before the company restores power to the areas that had electricity preemptively shut off during the weekend's high winds.

Some Front Range schools canceled due to ongoing power outages Monday morning