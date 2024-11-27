Snow totals for Denver and across Colorado: Wednesday, November 27

A snowstorm hitting Colorado just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday is racking up nice totals for the mountains and ski areas. The Denver metro area saw periods of snow through Wednesday afternoon.

Here's a look at the latest Colorado and Denver metro-area snow totals over the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Latest Colorado snow totals

1 NNW Monarch Pass: 26"

4 NNW Mount Crested Butte: 26"

Gunnison: 22"

1 SSW Copper Mountain: 20"

1 SE Wolf Creek Pass: 20"

3 SW Breckenridge: 18"

1 SW Eldora: 17"

6 W Arapahoe Peak: 17"

1 WNW Loveland Pass:16"

3 N Gunnison: 15.5"

4 SSE Keystone: 15"

1 SSE Loveland Pass: 15"

2 W Vail: 14.3"

2 SSE Winter Park: 14"

3 NNE Mount Audubon: 14"

2 E Steamboat Springs: 13.2"

1 NW Climax: 13"

1 NW Dillon: 13"

1 NNE Rabbit Ears Pass: 13"

9 SSE Spicer: 13"

4 SE Mount Zirkel: 13"

Coal Bank Pass:13"

Molas Pass: 12.5"

Red Mountain Pass: 12"

1 NNW Cameron Pass: 11"

3 N Skyway: 11"

Oak Creek: 10.5"

1 NNW Berthoud Pass: 10"

5 SSW Blue River: 9"

11 S Buford, CO: 9"

5 W Green Mountain Reservoir: 9"

5 WSW Grand Lake: 9"

6 E Cameron Pass: 9"

6 WSW Almont: 9"

4 WNW Buena Vista: 8.7"

5 WNW Steamboat Springs: 8.7"

Edwards: 8.5"

15 W Montrose: 8.5"

5 SSW Glendevey: 8"

4 W Cattle Creek: 8"

7 SSW Nathrop: 7.8"

6 S Leadville: 7.5"

Ouray: 7.5"

2 SW Hayden: 7.4"

2 SW Estes Park: 7"

Hot Sulphur Springs: 7"

5 SW Colona: 7"

2 W Boulder: 6.9"

7 NNW Rockwood: 6.8"

3 SSE Glenwood Springs: 6.3"

1 SE New Castle: 6.2"

Georgetown, CO: 5.5"

2 SW Rocky Flats: 5.5"

1 NW Broomfield: 5.1"

9 SE Weston Pass: 5"

8 SSE Rand: 5"

3 WNW Pingree park: 5"

2 NNE Monument: 5"

1 NNW Louisville: 4.9"

Palmer Lake: 4.9"

5 NE Ponderosa Park: 4.5"

1 N Paonia: 4.2"

4 WNW Arvada: 4.1"

Woodland Park: 4"

Carbondale: 4"

1 W El Jebel: 4"

5 W Toponas: 3.9"

1 NNE Buena Vista: 3.5"

1 ENE Westminster: 3.4"

2 NE Thornton: 3.4"

1 SSW Denver Intl Airport: 3.3"

3 WNW Divide: 3.1"

2 SSW Salida: 3"

1 N Genesee: 3"

3 WSW The Pinery: 3"

2 N Black Forest" 3"

4 NE Air Force Academy: 3"

4 SW Crawford: 3"

2 SSW Great Sand Dunes 2.5"

1 E Beulah: 2.4"

2 W Lone Tree: 2.3"

3 ENE Rifle: 2.2"

4 N Peterson AFB: 2.1"

4 S Colorado Springs: 2"

7 E Wetmore: 2"

2 W Colorado City: 2"

1 ESE Manitou Springs: 2"

2 WNW Dacono: 2"

