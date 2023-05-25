Slight threat of hail, strong storms in Denver metro Thursday afternoon

DENVER — There’s a slight threat of hail in Denver, the Front Range and plains as scattered thunderstorms are expected to fire up Thursday afternoon.

While not expected to be widespread, a few strong to severe storms could bring hail, strong wind and heavy rain in localized areas.

The National Weather Service has not issued any severe weather watches for Thursday, but a region from just south of Boulder stretching through Castle Rock down to Colorado Springs is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

There is also a minor risk of flooding in burn scar areas in Colorado.

As of the current forecast models, the NWS said the best chance of a severe storm forming is in Elbert and Lincoln Counties, with hail and strong wind the greatest threat.

Looking ahead, there is a chance of storms in Denver’s weather forecast Friday through the holiday weekend, including on Memorial Day. According to the NWS, the best chance of rain in Denver is Friday.

Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s over the next few days.

What's Denver weather like in May?

If you're new to Colorado, May is one of those weird weather months that likes to show off its “adventurous” side. As the National Weather Service puts it, “Just about anything can happen in the month of May when it comes to Denver's weather.”

May is considered Denver’s wettest month of the year. The monthly mean for precipitation is 2.12 inches. The wettest May in Denver history (and wettest month ever) brought 8.57 inches of precipitation in 1876.

Flip through the interactive weather graphics below or at this link if you'd like to learn more about May weather in Colorado.